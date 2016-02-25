Meanwhile, Chris’s screw-loose detective uncle Jeffrey (Woody Harrelson) is investigating this bank heist, unaware that the perpetrators are on the force—and that they’re planning on using Chris as a diversion to execute their next job. Michael’s gang decides to kill Chris and make it look like a random shooting, which will trigger a 999—the police call sign to indicate that a cop has been wounded—and send the rest of the force to the scene. While Atlanta’s finest rush to Chris’s aid, Michael’s team can carry off their heist on the opposite side of town.



Unlike Killing Them Softly and The Counselor, which were more about their aggressively off-kilter tone than any semblance of a tight plot, Triple 9 is a relatively straightforward thriller, with juicy twists and propulsive action sequences that are more akin to mainstream crime epics like Heat and The Departed. But like those two neo-noirs, Hillcoat’s movie operates on its own insular wavelength, its characters so soldered to their hyper-violent, hair-trigger environment that they use a shorthand with one another—Hillcoat never bothers worrying about whether we can keep up. Calling to mind the great, labyrinthine thrillers David Mamet used to make, Triple 9 is a salute to tough guys doing their jobs well. Much of the audience’s fascination comes from the desire to penetrate the characters’ ecosystem: To see how it works, and walk around in it for a little while.

This sort of unsparing, man’s-man register is not new for Hillcoat. He seems to prefer movies where a pitiless sky hangs heavy over cursed characters, usually male, who are left to wander through hostile surroundings in the vain hope of finding some faint whiff of redemption. (Hillcoat directed The Proposition, The Road, and Lawless.) If my description sounds a little purple, that’s nothing compared to how overblown his movies are. They treat testosterone as both toxic hazard and crucial currency in order to survive among the wolves.

With the kind of résumé he has, Hillcoat shouldn’t be trusted with Triple 9—he’s almost certainly doomed to romanticize these criminals and their macho codes of loyalty and family. While you certainly get a strong dose of masculine self-pity in Triple 9, happily, it’s not quite as much as you might have feared. What probably helps are Cook’s plot machinations and his wealth of characters: Hillcoat must contend with enough logistical busywork that he can’t obsess over his trite pet themes, and instead has to focus on the simple task of telling a taut story well. In some ways, this is Hillcoat’s most impersonal, polished film, but the lack of an auteurist stamp saves the director from himself, reining in his indulgences without sacrificing the B-movie thrills inherent to the material.

Does a movie as battering-ram blunt as Triple 9 have anything profound or fresh to say about urban poverty, economic disparity, the criminal mindset, or our troops’ hard road back to civilian life? Of course not. What’s best about the film is that it doesn’t feel the need to justify its dark outlook with any sort of underlying message. The darkness is the point, and Hillcoat’s actors are wholly comfortable working in the shadows.