What draws the photographic eye to cars buried in snowdrifts, white-on-white horizons, or a frozen tundra? Jon Feinstein of Humble Arts Foundation and Andy Adams of FlakPhoto recently put out a call for “winter pictures” to an audience of established and emerging international photographers, challenging them to reconsider the aesthetic beauty of the the coldest months of the year. The result is a unique collection of winter scenes and the people who bear them. “Winter can brutal,” the curators explained, “it can be beautiful, it can be a mysterious mix.”