But Rubio is banking on support from the educated, affluent professionals who live in these suburban areas. “That’s Rubioland,” said Bill Galston, a former policy adviser to Bill Clinton. “He should hunt where his ducks are.” John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, added: “Suburbs are full of people who were not left behind in the recession. They don’t have the same anger that Trump supporters have.” Rubio can appeal to those voters because he has peddled a slightly more optimistic message than the other Republican candidates.

Rubio is likely hoping suburbanites will be enough to give him a respectable trove of delegates on Super Tuesday. “Maximizing delegates is the name of the game on Super Tuesday,” Galston said. Barack Obama understood this in 2008. He racked up substantial delegate counts on Super Tuesday by targeting districts in states Hillary Clinton was sure to win. Rubio is doing much the same thing this year: Cruz and Trump are almost certain to carry the Southern states, but Rubio can offset their gains by pouring his resources into a few choice districts that are likely to swing for him. If the results play out like they have in previous contests, Nate Cohn estimates that Rubio collects 164 delegates come Tuesday, compared to Trump’s 279.

Some experts, however, caution against adopting that playbook. “It’s not a winning strategy,” Hudak said. “It’s a strategy that a losing candidate uses to make his candidacy last a few more weeks.” John Stamples, the vice president and publisher of the Cato Institute, was blunter: “If you finish 15 points down in Virginia, how can you make the argument that you’ll win the general election in the fall?” He continued, “He has to start winning some elections here. He has to show some strength against Trump.”

Still, the Florida senator is really good at manipulating the expectations game. He did it in Iowa, claiming victory with a third-place finish, and could do it again on Tuesday. Pundits have been predicting for months that Trump and Cruz would sweep the South. As long as Rubio gets a decent number of delegates, the press may see it as a victory.

That could carry Rubio forward to slightly friendlier states like Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, and Mississippi, which his super PAC began bombarding with new attack ads against Trump on Friday. The biggest question now is whether Rubio can make a strong enough case for himself after Super Tuesday to carry Florida and its 99 delegates. “Rubio can carry suburban areas on Tuesday, but if he doesn’t win Florida on March 15, it won’t matter,” said Geoffrey Skelley, a political analyst at the University of Virginia’s center for politics. “It’s hard to see how anyone would stop Trump.”