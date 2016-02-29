When I think back on the 2016 Oscars months from now, I’ll think of dozens of white people, with a billion more white people staring directly at their faces, trying to chuckle off into the distance while they wait for that asshole cameraman to go away already. As enjoyable as Chris Rock was as host, the smartest aspect of his #oscarssowhite monologue was that it focused its attention outward. It made Hollywood look at itself. But only briefly.

That’s why Rock’s incredible bit about how Hollywood wasn’t “cross-burning racist” but “sorority racist” was such a great one. “We like you Rhonda, but you’re not a Kappa,” is a terrific line because you could see it in the faces of those responding to the monologue. They were humoring Rock, laughing along with him, yes yes solemn head nod there is a problem no doubt yes yes, but more than anything, they were waiting for the monologue to be over with so they could get back to a normal Oscar show already. They smiled along enough to seem like Not A Part Of The Problem, and then happily got back to their regular scheduled programming of awarding other white people Oscars.

This is not to say that Rock was not effective, or funny, or that he didn’t take full advantage of the global stage provided him: This was an Oscars that ended with Rock yelling “Black Lives Matter!” into the microphone, for crying out loud. But I’m skeptical of its ability to provoke change, outside of anything solely symbolic. That’s to say: There will absolutely, 100 percent, no doubt be multiple black acting nominees in 2017. I’m still not sure that will make it that immediately easier for black actors to become Kappas, though.

Still, Rock had to try, and it’s worth noting that, after the monologue, Rock stopped trying to relate to the white audience and began trolling them, most obviously with the Stacey Dash cameo. That was perhaps the best example of our pop cultural divide the evening had to provide: Black people were amazed at the audacity of having a Fox News contributor who had recently called for the eradication of Black History Month given a global stage, and white people all blinked and looked confused. Rock had a nearly impossible job—as my colleague Tim Grierson put it, he had to deal with the Ricky Gervais problem, that universal expectation heading in that he would have to Be Outrageous—and pulled it off as best as he possibly could. He was able to speak truth to power without crossing the line into open insurrection: He made black people feel good that he was there and saying what he was, and he made white people feel bad … but not too bad.