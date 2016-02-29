And the winners of the 2016 Oscars are...

Best Picture: Spotlight
Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant
Actress in a Leading Role: Brie Larson, Room
Actor in a Leading Role: Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Supporting Actress: Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Supporting Actor: Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Original Screenplay: Spotlight, Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy
Adapted Screenplay: The Big Short, Charles Randolph and Adam McKay
Cinematography: The Revenant, Emmanuel Lubezki
Best Foreign Language Film: Son of Saul
Score: Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
Original Song: Jimmy Napes & Sam Smith, “The Writing’s on the Wall,” Spectre
Film Editing: Mad Max: Fury Road, Margaret Sixel
Visual Effects: Ex Machina, Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett
Production Design: Mad Max: Fury Road, Colin Gibson and Lisa Thompson (set decoration)
Makeup: Mad Max: Fury Road, Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin
Costume Design: Mad Max: Fury Road, Jenny Beavan
Sound Editing: Mad Max: Fury Road, Mark Mangini and David White
Sound Mixing: Mad Max: Fury Road, Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo
Animated Short: Bear Story
Documentary Short: A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
Live Action Short Film: Stutterer