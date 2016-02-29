But Schier says the state’s political dynamics favor the most principled candidates. “It’s a state with a strongly moralistic political tradition. The activists tend to think in grand, abstract categories of right and wrong,” he said. “That’s why people like Cruz and Bernie could do particularly well here, because their tone and substance appeals particularly well to that orientation.”

Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is one of the most liberal in the country, and its voters are generally progressive. “We’re the land of Paul Wellstone, and Hubert Humphrey, and Walter Mondale. We tend to lean pretty left,” said the state Democratic Party’s chairman, Ken Martin. According to Schier, the same Sanders-aligned values that resonate with voters in New Hampshire and Vermont are likely to resonate in the north. “It’s like Vermont: it’s heavily white, it’s heavily liberal, and heavily well-educated,” he said. “Northern-tier liberalism, it’s pretty emphatic.”

While Sanders has grassroots support, and will likely be popular with the many college students in the state, Clinton has secured important endorsements from the Star Tribune and the voice of Minnesota, Garrison Keillor, as well as superdelegates Governor Mark Dayton, senators Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar, and former Vice President Walter Mondale. Sanders received the endorsement of one of the country’s most progressive lawmakers and also a superdelegate, Representative Keith Ellison.

The “progressive” title looms large in a state where Paul Wellstone preached, “We all do better when we all do better.” Martin, who worked for the late Wellstone, says both Clinton and Sanders fit that bill, but Schier says Sanders’s general standing to the left of Clinton could help him win the Wellstone legacy vote. “These activists, many of whom still greatly revere the memory of Wellstone, are likely to support Bernie Sanders in great numbers,” Schier said. “His left, grassroots activism is still very much evident within the party—particularly within its Twin Cities ranks.” Sanders could also poll well in the industrial Iron Range, the land of Bob Dylan, where the DFL has a stronghold among miners and industry.

Rubio, who hasn’t won a state yet, will be in Minnesota on Super Tuesday, suggesting he’s hoping for a win in Minnesota to add momentum to his bid for the nomination. His campaign has targeted the suburbs, a highly educated and high-income area where former Governor Tim Pawlenty thinks Rubio could be successful. “He is no doubt conservative, but his message is also hopeful and positive in a way that would be well-received in the suburbs,” Pawlenty, who has endorsed Rubio, told The Washington Post. Rubio also has the backing of former Senator Norm Coleman and the Star Tribune.