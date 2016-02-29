However, Nick Nesbitt articulates a third position, which accepts Israel’s Radical Enlightenment thesis but expands its effect to include political movements such as the Jacobinism of the French and Haitian revolutions. It is this acceptance and modification of Radical Enlightenment—one might say, the radicalizing of the Radical Enlightenment—that we are calling for here: the reintroduction of Enlightenment principles to ground Left politics today.

But what comprises this Enlightenment worldview, a tradition bridging thinkers as diverse as Spinoza and Marx? Provisionally we may identify five essential, and interlocking, elements:

Rationalism would be the first principle of such an outlook. Despite the age-old charge of intellectual hubris, the Radical Enlightenment belief is that the universe is essentially knowable and that all limits to knowledge are merely provisional.

Materialism, as a second principle, proceeds naturally from the first. Human beings are not a special “state within a state,” but are thoroughly part of nature. Intelligible laws of cause and effect determine human beings and social behavior no less than other natural phenomena. This colors how we think of social and political problems, as not stemming from unnatural and wicked desires, but instead from perfectly comprehensible causes.

Humanism, as the third principle, draws out the implications of our material existence. Since all people are conditioned by common, natural laws, then there can be no stark separation between different peoples, sexes, races, etc. Diverse needs, desires, and conditions of flourishing are ultimately translatable across all parochial boundaries. (For instance, the Black Lives Matter movement is predicated upon the value of human life as such, and simply highlights the ways in which our society systematically brutalizes and ignores one section of humanity.) More broadly, humanism grounds an internationalist disposition in politics.

Hedonism marks the basic disposition of human beings towards their environment and one another. Here a contrast is useful: Against the otherworldliness of the Middle Ages, which saw humanity’s bodily nature as “corrupt,” hedonism asserts that we need not fear the “garden of earthly delights.” This ethical naturalism is a departure from the exaggerated humility, chastity, and pious shame of an earlier worldview which still haunts us today.

Perfectionism, finally, combines all four of the above principles into a philosophy of history and action. Humanity, through common reason and a desire for happiness, is naturally capable of solidarity for the achievement of overarching projects—i.e. the increasing “perfection” of our worldly lot. This deterministic worldview, therefore, is far from a resigned fatalism. For in comprehending the order and connections of things, we can move forward to actively “conquer fortune” together.

To be sure, the above considerations may strike the reader as overly speculative and abstract, not least since we find ourselves in the midst of a frenetic campaign season. We do not pretend to be offering timely campaign advice; what we do submit, however, is that the broader revitalization of left-wing politics (beyond this campaign season) requires a deepening of left-wing consciousness. The rediscovery of the Enlightenment project will be necessary, but by no means sufficient, for this revitalization. This will entail applying the above principles to a clear-headed, empirical analysis of the material conditions all around us.

As a candidate, Sanders is quickest to point out the decades-long stagnation of real wages. To address this decline, Sanders supports a $15 minimum wage by 2020. In terms of finance, he has supported the reimplementation of the Glass-Steagall Act and the breakup of the nation’s biggest banks. All of this would mean policies directed towards the redistribution of wealth and the curbing of corporate malfeasance responsible for the 2008 financial collapse.

Sanders lacks a transitional program to bridge the necessary demands of today with an emancipatory project for the future.

However, the philosophical values delineated above call for a much broader vision for restructuring the economy. The overriding principle of rationalism implies that people ought to have conscious control over the greater part of their lives, the perfection of their talents, the ways they contribute to society, and how they cooperate with others. In the twenty-first century, as a matter of fact, the majority of most people’s waking hours are spent at their job. Thus, a Radical Enlightenment ethic as applied to today means the democratization of daily economic life: not just redistribution, not just state ownership of large industry or banks, but the conscious, democratic control over people’s own workplace. This includes not only long-term production plans, but also discretion over daily necessities: everything from staples and spreadsheets, to hiring and firing.

Sanders falls short of this vision. A plaque honoring Eugene V. Debs sits in Sanders’s office, but while Debs championed democracy in the workplace, Sanders runs a New Deal–style, populist campaign. Consistent with this contrast, Sanders lacks a transitional program to bridge the necessary demands of today with an emancipatory project for the future.

Sanders can of course be forgiven for not explicitly speaking about philosophical principles on the stump. He is a politician, not a metaphysician. To speculate as to whether he does indeed share in this Enlightenment worldview is likewise a dubious task. One mustn’t make windows into the souls of men.

However, if Sanders had consistently applied these principles to the circumstances of our day, he may very well have taken different positions on a host of other issues as well. He may, for example, have opposed the F-35 warplane program in his home state of Vermont, and not enthusiastically advocated that repressive regimes like Saudi Arabia and Egypt intervene in Syria. These are, in any case, some of the most common criticisms of Sanders by his own supporters on the left, such as Mike Davis and Kshama Sawant. Such criticisms may be directed even more emphatically against Clinton’s hawkish foreign policy record.

More to the point, it is only a movement steeped in Radical Enlightenment principles that will develop ever more coherent political demands, and for the very same reason will achieve new levels of vitality and purpose for the road ahead. While Sanders promotes a political revolution, one cannot have a revolutionary movement without a revolutionary theory.