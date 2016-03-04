Buck caught the eye of the colony’s director, Dr. Albert Priddy, a rabid eugenist. Like other doctors at mental hospitals across the country, Priddy had performed extralegal sterilizations of inmates for a decade, and he had been searching for a test case to bring to the Supreme Court, one that would give Virginia and other states the constitutional power to sterilize people against their will. Buck’s case was perfect because it offered three generations of females who could be used to prove that “imbecility” was heritable and led to sexual immorality: Emma Buck, Carrie Buck, and Carrie’s illegitimate baby daughter, Vivian.

Priddy filed a petition to sterilize Carrie Buck, and the state of Virginia approved it under a 1924 law that allowed sterilization in limited circumstances. But the plan had never been to sterilize Buck right away. Instead, Priddy’s allies appointed an attorney to represent Buck, Irving Whitehead, who appealed to prevent the sterilization. Whitehead was a Virginia good old boy, seemingly selected because of his willingness to present a weak case that would ultimately bolster the eugenic cause. That case became Buck v. Bell and it glided quickly through the lower courts. Whitehead’s arguments and briefs never presented basic evidence that showed Buck to be far from a “moron,” such as school records of Buck having been a good student. Nor did Whitehead raise questions about the questionable evidence on the record. Vivian Buck, Carrie’s daughter, was only eight months old when she was subjected to a sham examination that claimed to declare her mentally unfit and thus the inheritor of genetic imbecility via her mother and grandmother.

This was the faulty foundation upon which the Court built its ruling. The majority opinion in Buck was written by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and joined by Chief Justice William Howard Taft, Justice Louis Brandeis, and five other justices. Holmes wrote, “It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. … Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

Cohen structures Imbeciles around the stories of four of the men who determined Carrie Buck’s fate, each representing a profession that failed to live up to its highest ideals: medicine, academia, law, and jurisprudence. Dr. Albert Priddy was obsessed with sterilizing “oversexed,” “immoral,” and “man-crazy” young women. He hired accomplished attorney and state legislator Aubrey Strode, a Jim Crow Democrat, to argue for Virginia’s right to sterilize Buck. Strode’s case relied on the research of Harry Laughlin, a starkly racist and anti-Semitic Nazi sympathizer who rose from intellectual backwaters to lead the Eugenics Record Office, an academic organization funded by the Carnegie Institution, John D. Rockefeller, and other leading philanthropists.

Forced sterilizations remain legal because American courts never overturned Buck v. Bell.

Cohen’s fourth male subject, Oliver Wendell Holmes, is the man for whom the author reserves the most ire. Holmes’s reputation as a liberal is almost entirely unearned, Cohen argues, since his sporadic progressive decisions in favor of civil liberties were “almost always about something else—generally deference to legislatures or larger social forces.” A Boston Brahmin, Holmes “had been raised to believe he and his peers were part of a hereditary aristocracy,” Cohen writes. “Eugenics was a movement of people who believed themselves to be inherently superior, and in Holmes it found a fitting judicial standard-bearer.” Holmes would recall Buck as “one decision that I wrote” that “gave me pleasure.”

Cohen demonstrates that many of Holmes’s contemporaries were well aware of the fundamental flaws of eugenic thinking. The Supreme Court justice socialized with the editors of this magazine, which in 1922 published Walter Lippmann’s devastating series on the false “science” of IQ testing. Prior to Buck, a federal judge had struck down Iowa’s sterilization law, calling it an example of “Dark Ages” thinking. Leading scientists of the day noted that eugenic “studies” were “uncontrolled by experiment and … based largely on uncritical data.” The Catholic Church lobbied forcefully against sterilization laws, emerging as the most effective opposition to the eugenic movement. One Catholic legislator in Louisiana, speaking against a proposed eugenic sterilization law said, “God created these poor unfortunates just the same as he did legislators.” Indeed, the Supreme Court’s one dissenting vote in Buck v. Bell came from Justice Pierce Butler, the conservative Catholic son of Irish immigrants. (Butler declined to write a dissenting opinion.)

Race was central to the sterilization movement. Poor white women like Buck, and white immigrant groups such as Jews and Poles, were initially targeted partially in an attempt to justify a white-black racial hierarchy. If “lesser” whites could be prevented from reproducing, then whiteness would supposedly retain the moral and sexual purity associated with the “Nordic” class. Eugenists understood white genetic superiority as a crucial rationale for maintaining the segregation of blacks, but once the Supreme Court accepted sterilization, it was used widely to prevent women of color, including Puerto Rican women, Native American women, and black women, from having children. Disabled and mentally ill women have also been disproportionately coerced into sterilization.

It is unfortunate that Carrie Buck remains a cipher at the center of her own story, one told through the well-documented lives of four powerful men. But considering the limited material Cohen had to work with—Buck is on the record as having uttered just one sentence at her initial sterilization hearing, and she gave only a few interviews to journalists, as an old woman—the format of Imbeciles makes sense, and Cohen deals with his subject sensitively. When Buck was 21, the state of Virginia cut her fallopian tubes. We do not know what, if anything, she understood about what was happening to her. Her biological sister, Doris Buck, was also forced to undergo the procedure, and was told she was having an appendectomy. Carrie and Doris were elderly in 1979, when psychologist Dr. K. Ray Nelson, then the director of the state mental institution where the Bucks had been sterilized, sought the sisters out to explain what had been done to them. As Nelson sat in Doris Buck’s home and told her and her husband the date she had been sterilized, the couple began to cry. They had been married for 39 years and had sought help for infertility; Doris had no idea why she was unable to conceive. Carrie, meanwhile, had married, been widowed, and then remarried to a sickly man named Charlie, whom she doted upon. She, too, expressed regret that she had never been able to raise children of her own. “They done me wrong,” she said.

Oliver Wendell Holmes thought keeping up with current events was a waste of time, but Carrie Buck “lived to get the paper,” according to a friend at the old-age home where she lived in her final years. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, music, and theater, and participated in the home’s reading groups. “The final theme running through Carrie’s life was precisely what the Supreme Court had refused to see: a quiet intelligence,” Cohen writes.

Imbecile’s only significant weakness is its failure to situate Buck’s story within the history of reproductive and women’s rights (apart from two paragraphs noting that some prominent feminists allied themselves with eugenists in an effort to promote access to birth control). Cohen writes, “Carrie had never been an ‘immoral’ woman’—even as that term was understood in the 1920s. She had been a rape victim.” In fact, rape was widely understood then—and in some quarters, today, too—as a crime to which a good man could be tempted by a loose woman. Given the class difference between Buck and the man she accused, she almost certainly would have been disbelieved or, at the very least, held partially responsible for her own rape.

What’s more, in the 1920s, a woman had no right to sexual autonomy, either inside or outside of marriage, and no right to abortion or birth control. The sterilization movement was a direct product of women’s disempowerment, and eugenic thinking was, at its very core, misogynist. It entrusted male experts with the bodily decisions that rightfully belonged to women. Cohen should have plumbed these ideological connections more deeply, especially given the fact that Buck was cited in Roe v. Wade as setting the precedent that women’s bodily rights are never “unlimited.” That concept has, in turn, been used by today’s anti-abortion rights movement to bring cases that have successfully limited when and where women can access abortion.

Cohen never mentions abortion, but legal history shows that the right not to mother is inextricably linked to the right to carry a pregnancy to term. Both are essential human rights still partially denied by the law. As reproductive and genetic technology becomes more sophisticated and ethically complex, Imbeciles could hardly be a more urgent book, preferably read alongside Linda Gordon’s classic history of birth-control politics, The Moral Property of Women.

Cohen reminds us of the simple, shocking fact that while forced sterilizations are rare today, they remain legal because American courts have never overturned Buck v. Bell. As recently as 2001, in a case brought by a mildly intellectually disabled woman who said Clinton County, Missouri, coerced her into having her tubes tied, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals cited Buck, writing, “involuntary sterilization is not always unconstitutional.” It should be.