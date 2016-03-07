It was at one such store that Marco Rubio bought a gun on Christmas Eve last year. “If ISIS were to visit us or our communities at any moment,” he explained, the gun he purchased would provide the “last line of defense between ISIS and my family.” He was clearly invoking the San Bernardino terrorist attack, which had taken place earlier that month in a quiet California suburb much like his own West Miami neighborhood, where he lives a few blocks from his mother and aunt. Rubio had claimed the gun shop was packed on Christmas Eve because Americans were in fear of Obama taking away their firearms and violating the Second Amendment. The last time Rubio bought a gun was during his 2010 Senate campaign.

I stopped at a gas station near Indiantown. A middle-aged white man with a mustache standing near his pickup truck told me Rubio was the only candidate who made sense to him because of immigration. “Rubio would put them to work, legalize them. The work around here isn’t the kind that Americans are willing to do. Trump’s talking nonsense. If he rounded up these people and sent them back home, who would do the work?” The “work” he referred to is how the oranges and tomatoes traveling along 70 ended up packaged on the shelves of Wal-Mart and Whole Foods; Florida has the country’s third-largest concentration of illegal immigrants, and a majority are undocumented workers of Mexican, Haitian, and Colombian origins. Some of these immigrants work for as little as $5 an hour, and are often subject to working conditions that have been likened to modern-day slavery, including physical beatings and sexual harassment.

It is these workers, and their desperate situation, that Rubio brings to mind in his speeches: “My father was an immigrant. My mother was an immigrant. My grandparents are immigrants ... all of my neighbors are immigrants ... I know this issue: I know the good, the bad, the ugly. I know the story of people who are here illegally and it would break your heart. And I know the people that are here legally, and their story would boil your blood, because they take advantage of us.”

This is the part of Rubio’s rhetoric that makes me alert—almost as a survival instinct. I came to America from South Korea at 13, following my father, an illegal immigrant to the U.S. who became a naturalized citizen through amnesty. During those early years in America, when I spoke no English, I lived in fear some big bully would kick me out for not belonging. I was constantly aware my Resident Alien card hardly provided me with the entitlement of an American birth. My 72-year-old father still doesn’t speak English well, having come so far from his homeland nearly half of his life ago, and having labored seven days a week within the Korean immigrant ghetto for decades. He remains grateful to this adopted home for taking him in and giving him a chance to provide for his family, and I, as his child, the fruit of his painful Americanization, more than made up for it by having arrived at this point of sharing with you, the readers, my reflections on what makes a man worthy of becoming our president. This drive for success and fairness, I always thought, was at the heart of America, a unique ability to self-examine both as insiders and outsiders. Isn’t this, in a way, the story of all Americans, be it Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders? Perhaps, I am beginning to sound like Rubio myself, invoking the hardworking past of our parents who sacrificed themselves, whose sons and daughters strove to realize the American dream. But what is Rubio’s dream for America?

Immigration has become a sore subject for Rubio. In 2010, during his Senate campaign, Rubio claimed: “I am strongly against amnesty … I will never support any effort to grant blanket legalization, amnesty to folks who have entered, stayed in this country illegally.” Rubio won the Senate seat on an anti-amnesty ticket with Tea Party support. Once he reached his goal, however, he did a 180-degree turnabout to sign the bipartisan Immigration Reform bill of 2013, which he has now again renounced. At nearly every speech I have attended Rubio reacts like a robot with a remote button activated where the connecting code word for immigration seems to be “ISIS.” In Miami he said: “You know what this issue’s about more than anything else? It’s about national security. ISIS is trying to use our immigration system against us.”

On arrival, Sarasota struck me as Florida’s version of the Hamptons, manicured with sparkling beachfront condos and yacht clubs, and residents who are perennially ageless: blond hair and white teeth, the way Christie Brinkley looks. Indeed, Sarasota County is one of the whitest regions in Florida, about 90 percent Caucasian. This was no Miami, and it was definitely not Rubio’s country.

The boat factory was a cavernous space, and on the small stage, Rubio began with a joke I’d heard back in Miami: “The only people that thought I could win all lived in my house,” he paused, then delivered the punch line. “Four of them were under the age of ten.” It must be challenging to be a candidate on a campaign, having to repeat oneself with each new audience and appear earnest each time, but Rubio displayed an uncanny ability for verbatim memorization. He would have a “Rubio-Bot” moment at a New Hampshire debate in February, when he repeated an identical phrase four times (“This fiction that Barack Obama doesn’t know what he’s doing ... he knows exactly what he’s doing”) even as Chris Christie attacked him for repeating scripted lines.

Facing the audience of about 500—nearly all white and middle-aged—he was there to talk about the economy, how the American dream was dying, and how he would restore it by “re-embracing free enterprise.” He said his “free market reform” was about “pro-growth” and “pro-family,” and he would achieve this through his tax reforms. As far as I could understand, most of it seemed to circle back to his inevitable lines about repealing Obamacare and shredding “every single one of Barack Obama’s job-killing executive orders.”

During his 23-minute speech, Rubio did not once break into Spanish as he so smoothly did in Miami, and afterward, as the press rushed to question him, Rubio ignored the ten or so Spanish-language reporters. Perhaps this had something to do with his long-running feud with Univision, the most popular Spanish-language media outlet in the country, and one of the first to break open Rubio’s vague connection to the Tabraue drug ring, for which Rubio’s cocaine-dealing brother-in-law served twelve years. A reporter from Entravision, the largest affiliate of Univision, tried repeatedly to flag him down, “Una pregunta por favor.” Finally, she turned away, and said loudly, in English, to whoever would listen, “Well, he’s not getting our votes!”



Debate Party

In the back room at Famous Dave’s, a BBQ chain with a location in suburban Miami, the tables were covered with plates of barbecued meat, corn on the cob, and beer for a party to watch the sixth Republican debate on big screen. Two weeks before the Iowa caucus, seven candidates had been invited to the main stage by Fox Business News: Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, and John Kasich.

Everyone watching the debate seemed to be Cuban. Angel Posada moved from table to a table, greeting each person— many were part of Marco’s Hometown for America. A few pulled out their phones, took pictures, and began uploading them to Facebook. When Angel saw me his face brightened and he waved me over saying there were quite a few of them there tonight, Marco’s old friends from high school.

South Miami High has 2,200 students, it is 88 percent Hispanic, and about 90 percent of those students are of Cuban origin. Both the principal and two assistant principals are Cuban, and they told me that the ratio was about the same when Rubio graduated in 1989. According to Peter Garcia, there were seven in his group of friends, all Cuban, who congregated in front of the orange-colored lockers by the gymnasium. One of those friends, Miguel Moya, who later would serve as the best man at Rubio’s 1998 wedding at Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables, where the groom sang a Frank Sinatra song for the bride, told me, “Back in high school, you were popular if you had a beeper, a car. I had a white Buick. I knew Marco’s little sister Veronica since I was 14, so I would pick her up on the way to the school, and Marco as well, that’s how we became fast friends.” At lunchtime, the group hung out at a pizzeria outside the school building. Jeanette and her friends would be there too— Marco and Jeanette were “courting” at the time, Peter said—but Marco didn’t take her to the senior prom at Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

On hot afternoons, the friends would head off to Tropical Park, either to swing off a rope for lake diving, or race up and down the small hills to build endurance in their legs for football. Sometimes an ice cream truck was parked nearby; Marco’s favorite was the screwball orange kind with gum in the bottom that you eat with a wooden spoon. Or they would pile into Miguel’s car to go to Castle Park, a local amusement park, to play arcade games and race go-karts. When a new TV show called Miami Vice posted a call for extras, they all jumped at the chance to be on television—only Marco thought it was a waste of time. Sometimes, some of the group would drop by to visit Peter’s older cousin, Enrique “Kiki” Garcia, whose band had a new name, Miami Sound Machine, and they marveled when a song he wrote, “Conga,” reached number ten on the Billboard chart.

The picture of this Cuban Afterschool Special was so endearing I nearly forgot where I was when suddenly I heard laughter all around me. On TV, there was Trump pointing at Cruz, “Who the hell knows if you can even serve in office?” Trump began to dig into Cruz’s Canadian birth record, and Cruz shot back, “I’m not going to be taking legal advice from Donald Trump,” which caused another burst of laughter. Rubio, with a perfect timing, interjected. “I hate to interrupt this episode of Court TV.” The restaurant broke into applause.

One of the youngest people in the room was 19-year-old Ray Anthony, a third-generation Cuban and one of Rubio’s students when the Senator taught a class on Florida politics at Florida International University. “I thought because Marco’s a senator, he would be pretentious, but he was just one of us. He drove his own F-150 pickup truck to the class, and you could walk with him to his car and talk the whole time. Hillary hasn’t driven her own car for the last 20 years. Marco’s like all of us, a son of immigrants.”

This “son of immigrants” tagline, however, is more loaded than it sounds. Although his mother returned repeatedly to Cuba, Rubio himself has never visited the country. Until he was called out by the Washington Post in 2011, Rubio campaigned by describing himself as “a son of exiles,” which turned out not to be the case—his parents voluntarily immigrated in 1956, two years before Castro’s takeover.

To call Rubio a “Hispanic candidate” suggests he would draw Hispanic votes, much needed for his Republican Party, but this is misleading—the rest of the Hispanic community doesn’t exactly embrace the Cuban population. Cubans have faced a different set of immigration standards than other Hispanic arrivals to the United States. In 1966, the Cuban Adjustment Act gave blanket amnesty to Cubans living in the country for more than a year. One such beneficiary was Rubio’s maternal grandfather, Pedro Victor Garcia, who had immigrated to the States in the same year as Rubio’s parents but moved back to Cuba in 1959 to work for the Castro regime, only to return to Miami a few years later, entering as an illegal immigrant and eventually becoming legalized in 1967.

The older generation of Cubans tends to vote Republican, still reeling from the betrayal of Kennedy’s botched mission at the Bay of Pigs, an opinion shared by some in the next generation, including Angel Posada. “My father came over in 1959. Eisenhower took us in, and Kennedy sold us out. That’s why I don’t like Democrats.” Yet it was Obama who carried Florida in both recent elections, sweeping the majority of the Cuban votes in 2012. Young Cubans may be moving away from the bitterness of the past.

Assimilation, however, was nowhere to be found among those in the room that evening. The biggest boo came when Cruz said, “What we need is a commander-in-chief who is focused like a laser on keeping this country safe.” The crowd shouted out in unison, “It’s not you!” Sandra and Peter began arguing about whether Cruz even spoke any Spanish. Sitting nearby, a Navy man–turned–loan consultant from Coral Gables, snapped, “There are only two Hispanics in this race, and it’s Jeb and Marco.”

Everyone agreed Rubio had clearly won the debate, especially in the way he stuck to the serious topics, despite the silly banter between front-runners Trump and Cruz. On screen, the pundits from Fox Business News, seemed to agree that Rubio’s modest aspiration to third place in Iowa was in reach—popular opinion was that neither Trump nor Cruz was electable, and Rubio was waiting around for their self-destruction.

When the evening ended, and the happy crowd was waving goodbye, making plans for the next Rubio rally, it occurred to me that during the heated discussions on immigration, no candidate, including Rubio, brought up the special privileges that only Cubans enjoy.

I asked Hiaasen what he thought about the Florida electorate and Rubio’s Cuban identity. “His family has an immigrant story, but you can’t frame that in context of immigrant regulations. All other sets of refugees wash up on the shore of Florida, go to detention, but the experience of Cuban exile is like no other. You get to the shoreline, you are in. On one hand, it’s a humane policy, but it’s totally unfair to other immigrants who suffer much more extreme poverty and sickness. But no politician is going to address that. Because Florida is too important, and you need Cuban votes. You are not going to alienate them.”

Florida votes can be a key to winning an election. It is an essential swing state with 29 electoral votes, and its recent voting history is split between Democrats and Republicans. Since most of Hiaasen’s 27 books are set in Florida, I asked him what he thought of the slogan “Florida is Marco Rubio Country.” Over the phone, he laughed. “I’ve never been there—where is that? Tell me where that is.”

