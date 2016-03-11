Then Glenn Beck appeared—the crowd had been whispering he might be coming—and there was a widespread shift of disorientation in the room. Everyone went wild.

“Beck for VP!” someone shouted.

Unsurprisingly, Glenn Beck is a tremendous public speaker. He appeals to the intellect like a talented elementary school teacher. For the past 20 years “we’ve really screwed things up. And it’s our fault...We keep sending clowns to Washington.” He was heavy on textbook U.S. history: Thomas Paine and George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Pearl Harbor.

What does he love about Ted Cruz? “Everybody in the press hates your guts!” There was wild applause and shouting. “Everybody on the Democratic side hates your guts! And all of your so-called friends hate your guts!”

All of your friends hate your guts?! I looked around, astonished, but the crowd was electrified. Everyone was on their feet, applauding and shouting. This was one of my favorite things about Ted Cruz’s campaign so far: He has made his persistent unpopularity—well-known even here in Iowa, a long way from Harvard, Princeton, or Washington, D.C.—one of his most winning strengths.

Another step forward in my understanding of Ted Cruz. There are those of us who vote for the candidate we admire (Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders). Some of us go down to the polling station to vote for the candidate whose policies we endorse (John Kasich, Hillary Clinton). Some of us vote for the least of all possible evils, rather than the person we think will actually improve our lives (Marco Rubio). But what gets us into that voting booth more than anything else is the feeling of identification. He’s like me. I feel alienated, excluded, oppressed, even ostracized: Ted honestly confesses the same. I don’t trust the politicians in Washington: Everyone says that Ted, even though he’s a Washington politician, is hated by his fellow politicians. Do you feel excluded? So do I. So does Ted. And he has been excluded. And that’s a good reason to vote for him. He’s one of us.

Nietzsche argued in Beyond Good and Evil and The Antichrist that the greatest creative moment in Christianity—perhaps even the greatest creative moment in the history of human thought—was when the priest class realized that their power could come from celebrating the powerlessness of the mob. Misery loves company. Aesop’s fox and the sour grapes. Thanks to the internet and its overnight millionaires and twentysomething billionaires, the cresting of American luxury, the likes of which has never been seen before in human history, there are a lot of very sweet looking grapes being dangled in front of the electorate that are just out of reach.

The old Republican way of looking at the world, one might argue, divides it into good and bad, where Good is what is Good for me and mine (wealth, power, popularity) and Bad is what we do not and are not (the poor, the downtrodden, the disadvantaged, the unentitled). But this new Republican brand of Ted Cruz’s does not see the world in terms of Good and Bad—for Cruz, it’s Good and Evil, where Good is defined in terms of what is Not Evil. Evil is the rich, the liberal, the Academy, the East Coast and the West Coast, the foreigner. And we who are Good, we are the opposite of all that.



There’s an unsurprising and familiar symmetry between love and hate, and Beck exploited it effortlessly. When we love or hate, we establish ourselves as equals. We neither revere nor despise, we neither worship nor condescend. For people like us, for the good honest folk in Iowa, for Christians who care about the way this country has gone so far astray, Beck explained, Cruz was one of them. And importantly, like them, he was being ignored. Suddenly all of us were part of the same group, the Americans who no one else cares about, the Americans who know what’s right and wrong, but no one listens to them. This is the dialectic of Ted Cruz: either you are bullied, or you are the bully. The bully tells you what’s what; the bullied are morally superior.

Beck was savvy enough to sell this point hard—if you feel hated, vote for Ted—but he also had the psychological acuity not to linger on that point. As soon as we were whipped up into a frenzy of resentment, he changed gears. He went positive. Yes, Cruz feels like you do, but he is also a great man. Frequently and elliptically during his remarks, he did his best to compare Ted Cruz to George Washington (a reach, even for Glenn Beck). But he went back to Washington to tell the story of how he came home to write in his diary after signing the Constitution.

“This was the entry in George Washington’s diary: Finished the Constitution today. I pick up my copy of Quixote.”

Beck said the entry had puzzled him for years. But instead of drawing the obvious conclusion—Washington was acknowledging to himself that the creation of a constitutional democracy was an unambiguously quixotic enterprise—Beck asked his daughter to hand him a leather-bound volume, which he held in the air.

“This…is Washington’s copy of Don Quixote.”

There was hysterical applause. The mood at the Iowa fairground had become pure theater, no longer having any relation to reality, let alone Ted Cruz’s campaign for president. Beck was supposed to introduce Cruz, but instead he took the moment to turn up his populist rhetoric. “The caliphate is coming … an Islamist needs to be killed!” And then Ted Cruz took the stage.

It was an unfortunate anticlimax felt by everyone in the room. Beck had charisma; Cruz did not. Beck could whip up a crowd; Cruz could not. Beck had George Washington’s copy of Don Quixote…well, enough said. Even Cruz could feel the change in the atmosphere, and he was clearly intimidated.

After thanking the previous speakers, Cruz tried to find his feet with some crowd-pleasers. He attacked the press, the Academy, and Hollywood. He did a long riff on duck-hunting with the Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson. At a bit of a loss, he threw in some Cruz standards: “And God is great…?”



“All the time!” shouted back the audience.

Still blinking a bit from the bright light of Glenn Beck, he launched into his very well-rehearsed stump speech. By the end, of course, he had found his game, and the crowd was with him—Cruz stayed to shake hands, sign posters and ball caps, take photos. A man surged past me with a copy of Glenn Beck’s best-selling book Common Sense in his hand, the title cribbed from Thomas Paine. He bumped into me and stopped to smile.

“Sorry,” he said. “I just really want to get this signed.”

One of the paradoxes of Ted Cruz is that despite the fact that he has never been accepted as a politician and, until very recently, real political success has eluded him, I think it is the political process itself—and, perhaps, his struggles to be accepted as a politician—that has brought out his more repellent qualities.

I recently had dinner at a Mexican resort with a prominent Republican oilman and he told me, “There’s nothing wrong with Ted Cruz’s policies, per se. I could just never vote for him as a man. There’s something nasty about the guy.” He went on to justify himself by mentioning Cruz’s acceptance of the endorsement from the virulent, psychotic anti-Jewish pastor Mike Bickle (who seems, at times, to recommend Adolf Hitler), but my friend wasn’t making a lot of rational sense, and he knew it. It was simple: He doesn’t like Cruz. And if you never see Cruz in person, if you only read about him in the news or see him on a debate stage, it’s true, he’s hard to like.

When people ask me about Ted Cruz, I tell them at first I didn’t like him at all, but as I’ve gotten to know him better, I find myself constantly vacillating. While following him in Iowa, my wife and I had identified a tick of Cruz’s—when we saw him in person, especially when there were few or no TV cameras around, he followed a routine when he spoke. He made a point he felt passionate about while poking his finger. Then he nodded sternly, making eye contact with people in the room. Then he smiled, and then he looked at a new member of the crowd, and he laughed. Cruz has an unusual and kind of endearing laugh. He pokes his teeth out and sort of seems to retract his neck into his chest like a frightened turtle. His head bounces a little, almost imperceptibly, and then he puts the teeth away.