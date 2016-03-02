But the people and situations surrounding Rick are mostly distractions from, and symptoms of, a deeper, more ineffable melancholy. Which is what exactly? Malick prefers atmosphere to answers. If The Tree of Life was a grand grapple with familial bonds and To the Wonder a grand study of doomed love—Malick only works in grand terms—then Knight of Cups is a grand treatise on the difficulty of reconciling Hollywood’s glitz and superficial hedonism with inner discontent.

This is, to be sure, not a breathtakingly original thesis for a film. (Everything from 8 1/2 to last year’s Youth have examined the angst of artists.) But Malick’s entry in the genre finds its own niche by doubling-down on the almost alien beauty he and longtime cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki have wrung from mundane modern structures like skyscrapers (The Tree of Life) and Sonic drive-ins (To the Wonder). In Knight of Cups, Los Angeles, where most of the movie is set, is always awash in a mixture of strangeness and allure. And because Malick and Lubezki use natural light as much as possible—as well as incorporating their trademark floating camerawork—the effect feels natural but also otherworldly, creating an impression that L.A. is less a place than a metaphor, a La-La Land of extravagant, almost unhealthy amounts of wealth and celebrity.

That push/pull of the seductive and the bizarre resonates throughout the movie, and it’s easily Knight of Cups’ strongest element, leaving the audience as disoriented as Rick as he stumbles through another day of ennui. Within that framework, though, Malick introduces narrative elements that are familiar from his recent films. Dennehy’s brawling patriarch isn’t far removed from Brad Pitt’s stoic 1950s father from The Tree of Life, the unhappy love affairs are reminiscent of To the Wonder, while the film’s questioning of a divine being recalls both previous movies. And, of course, there are voluminous amounts of voiceover in Knight of Cups: Some is achingly poignant; other times, its humorless whinge approaches self-parody.

After The New World, Malick seems to have consciously gone in a new direction, whether focusing on Steadicam shots (which give the images a sense of being from the perspective of an omniscient figure) or contemplating the nature of faith in largely contemporary stories. Before The New World, the filmmaker set his dramas in the past, which made them feel like fables or folktales. But as Knight of Cups demonstrates, even when Malick’s working in the present, he’s not entirely present, filming the messy vitality of modern life with a dreamlike, almost judgmental remove. The more that Rick struggles for meaning, the more Malick’s floating compositions suggest the absence of anything of lasting value in his protagonist’s world. Lubezki’s god’s-eye camera with its slightly fisheye lens maroons Rick in a moral vacuum in which there are stunning beaches, fabulous women, and majestic palm trees everywhere, but nothing substantial underneath.

Drawing on somber classical music from the likes of Wojciech Kilar and Arvo Pärt, Knight of Cups never goes completely into “humanity is going to hell in a hand basket” mode, but there’s a clear sense throughout that Malick laments the metaphorical deal with the devil his character has made to become a success in Hollywood. But he’s after more than a simple finger-wag at the entertainment industry’s Sodom-and-Gomorrah-like worship of transient pleasures. Divided into chapters, each bearing the name of a tarot card, the film wants to construct the enigmatic Rick entirely through the interactions he has with others. It’s a daring gambit: Malick arguing not only that our relationships define us but that a man as soul-sick as Rick is seeking wholeness by grafting onto the personalities of those around him.