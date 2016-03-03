Working with what appears to be a relatively low budget for an action movie—the special effects can be awfully chintzy—Najafi emphasizes Butler’s bruising muscularity in sequences that are never stunningly original but do have their gritty, propulsive kicks. In London, buildings blow up, helicopters get shot out of the sky, and motorcycles driven by guys with machine guns give chase to our heroes’ getaway vehicle, which provides Banning ample opportunity to hang out the side and return fire. Najafi knows how to give this compendium of action tropes an adrenalized gusto, whittling them down to their kinetic essence.

Amidst the spectacle, London takes a stab at mocking its own lack of originality by letting Banning be a smartass, quick with an ice-cold quip after he offs his pursuers. But the problem is that, onscreen, Butler has rarely demonstrated any semblance of a winning or magnetic personality. Maybe that’s why London works best when the Scottish actor just bears down and goes into full-on bruiser mode: He’s got far more range than a Schwarzenegger or a Stallone, but despite his good looks and buff physique, he’s less a movie star than a solid fill-in who can fake it convincingly enough. In London, Butler comes across as a relatively compelling presence, and yet you’re always making a mental list of the ten or twelve actors who’d be far more fun in the role.

Oscar-winners and nominees dot the supporting cast, and it’s hard to say what any of them are bringing to this threadbare film except a touch of class. Freeman intones with that wonderfully honeyed voice of his, while Melissa Leo, Robert Forster, and Jackie Earle Haley (who play members of Asher’s elite team of advisors back in Washington) have so little to do you start to assume that their characters must secretly be in cahoots with Barkawi. Otherwise, why cast such big names in such nothing roles?

To be sure, London almost gets by on its snotty, hopelessly juvenile mindset. There can be something sophomorically pleasurable in watching resolute simpletons like Asher and Banning curse a blue streak while running for their lives and dodging enemy fire. (The movie is practically the big-and-dopey embodiment of what underage boys imagine R-rated movies are like, except without the nudity.)

But those pleasures are always clipped by the movie’s retrograde attitudes. If an out-of-the-blue gay joke doesn’t kill the audience’s good will toward London, then certainly the increasingly jingoistic worldview will. Barkawi may consider America to be the Great Satan because of its aggressive, callous foreign policy, but London has no time for such moral qualms. Eckhart plays Asher as a boringly noble figure, showing just how much of a badass American he is by uttering the presidential oath of office while being hit in the head by a terrorist right before he’s to be executed live on the internet. Najafi invokes the zeitgeist-y horror of terror attacks, but it’s only to perpetuate a harmful media representation of the Westerners as the undeniable good guys and anyone with darker skin as the exotic, wicked bad guys.