It will be no cakewalk to upset Grassley in Iowa. Since winning his seat in 1980, he has never received less than 64 percent of the vote, and until this week, most forecasts considered the Grassley seat “solid Republican” in the general election. Grassley visits every county in the state annually (he calls it “the full Grassley”), and he’s earned the respect of Iowans of both parties. In 2014, Democrat Bruce Braley’s criticism of Grassley as a non-lawyer poised to be in charge of the Judiciary Committee probably cost Braley a Senate seat.

But the Supreme Court vacancy puts pressure on Grassley’s local image as a non-partisan representative of the people. And he’s starting to crack under that pressure. This week, Grassley got into a heated argument with a Des Moines Register reporter, ranting about EPA and Labor Department regulations and Obama “packing” the DC circuit court. “You put three more people on there because you aren’t satisfied with four liberals and four conservatives, you want to put on three more!” Grassley shouted, describing the role of the president to fill official vacancies on appellate courts as if it were a devious scheme, in a tone that got louder and more frenzied with each word. It was hardly an improvement over last week’s tactic to deal with reporters, holding up a binder in front of his face and running away.

Grassley’s behavior is sure to get even more erratic if the nominee President Obama chooses ends up being an Iowan. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Jane Kelly, a longtime public defender and appeals court judge for the Eighth Circuit, is being vetted for the nomination. Grassley applauded Kelly’s confirmation to the federal appeals court in a Senate floor speech in 2013. “I congratulate Ms. Kelly on her accomplishments and wish her well in her new duties,” Grassley said.

It could be politically damaging for Grassley back home to hold to his strategy of “giving the people a voice” in choosing the next Supreme Court justice by keeping the Scalia seat open for another year, especially if it means denying a fellow Iowan the courtesy of a deliberative process. Grassley has said so far that the identity of the nominee would not change his mind. But two-thirds of voters, including 67 percent of Republicans, disagree, according to a CNN poll out Thursday.

That’s where the second half of the Democratic strategy to corner Grassley comes in. Before this week, three Democrats—state senator Rob Hogg, and former state legislators Tom Fiegen and Bob Krause—had signed up to challenge Grassley. But this weekend, Judge, a former state Secretary of Agriculture as well as lieutenant governor, plans to announce a run. Not only does Judge have statewide victories and name recognition, she would be a female opponent at a time when Grassley is potentially keeping a female Iowan from even getting an opportunity to make her case for joining the Supreme Court.