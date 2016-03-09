What’s most striking initially about River of Grass isn’t what’s similar to Reichardt’s subsequent films but, rather, what’s so different. For one thing, Cozy’s plaintive, candid voiceover stands in stark contrast to the filmmaker’s usual technique of leaving her characters’ inner lives intriguingly opaque. At first, it’s jarring and a bit off-putting to hear a Reichardt heroine intone so forthrightly about what she’s thinking, Cozy laying out the unhappiness she feels and the reasons why she’s attracted to the lanky, edgy Lee. And River of Grass lacks the tonal control and minimalist vibe that permeate everything from her pioneer drama Meek’s Cutoff to the slow-burn paranoia of the eco-terrorism thriller Night Moves. Plus, the film goes for laughs, a rarity in a Reichardt film. River of Grass doesn’t always do this successfully, though, settling into a middle ground between broad farce as Cozy’s father tries to track her down and genre parody as we observe this would-be Bonnie and Clyde stumble through their getaway. (How dangerous can they be if they’re too polite to bust through a highway tollgate once they realize they don’t have the necessary quarter fare?)

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival the same year that Natural Born Killers hit theaters with its stylized, hyper-violent vision of lovers on the run, River of Grass possesses none of the flash of Oliver Stone’s film but contains its own strand of political commentary. But where NBK assaulted viewers with its message of media saturation and our collective obsession with glamorizing murder, Reichardt’s movie merely offers a wry wink, delivering a ground-level satire on the dangers of trying to emulate cinematic antiheroes.

Lee and Cozy seem to be as in love with each other as they are with the gun Lee finds, not because they’re attracted to violence but because they latch onto the weapon’s potential to change their dead-end lives. Neither of them are criminals—in fact, they come to learn that they didn’t even hurt the pool owner—and River of Grass constantly finds sarcastic humor in the gap between their assumption of what their outlaw status means and who they actually are. When Lee ponders holding up a convenience store, he’s shocked when an actual felon storms in and sticks up the place before he can. Lee and Cozy think their life is a movie, but the movie they’re actually in keeps throwing cold water on their meager fantasies. Reichardt has famously described River of Grass as “a road movie without the road, a love story without the love, and a crime story without the crime.” In other words, it’s a genre film that ditches the genre conventions so that its protagonists are stuck with the nagging problems of everyday life, a narrative technique Reichardt has followed for the rest of her career.

The performances can sometimes be endearingly dated, the actors giving loose-limbed turns that feel akin to the slacker vibe of other early-1990s indies such as Slacker, Clerks, and Reservoir Dogs. Although it was impossible to know at the time, many pre-September 11 American independent movies now feel almost impossibly innocent, their carefree, self-referential spirit emblematic of a bygone era in which the country wasn’t at war and the economy was booming. River of Grass is no different, and in keeping with the film’s small-stakes playfulness, Bowman and Fessenden come across as lovably amateurish, playing dopey overgrown kids thrashing around in redneck Florida. An actress working as a waitress at the time Reichardt cast her, Bowman exudes a curvy, trashy sexiness that’s never been replicated in the filmmaker’s later movies. As for Fessenden, he’s got the young, wiry handsomeness of circa-1970s Keith Carradine, along with the same unpolished charm. The rest of the ensemble mostly plays scruffy local types, Reichardt not yet finding the ability to craft spot-on portrayals in just a scene or two.

Anyone going into River of Grass looking for an undiscovered masterpiece will be sorely disappointed: This is more interesting curio than sunken treasure. The muted beauty of Reichardt’s later films is here just a ragged, uncertain stab at a style, and you can feel the tentativeness from behind the camera. But as with some road trips, it doesn’t necessarily matter how you get where you’re going—just that you end up at the destination. It took more than a decade after River of Grass screened at Sundance for Reichardt to get her next feature made, as a series of short films and an aborted project with Jodie Foster eventually paved the way for Old Joy and, ultimately, one of the finest oeuvres in American independent cinema. This January, her life came full circle when the restored River of Grass premiered at Sundance—as did her exceptional new film, the triptych Certain Women starring Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, and Kristen Stewart. As an artist and storyteller, Reichardt has travelled a long ways since River of Grass. But it’s all part of the same path.