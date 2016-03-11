And there’s some evidence that those who have sexist attitudes love Trump. A RAND survey of about 6,000 adults asked a few questions “commonly used in social science research to measure perceived threat from immigrants and resentment toward demands for equality by African-Americans and women.” Among Trump supporters, almost half agree that “women who complain about harassment cause more problems than they solve.” Less than 15 percent of Ted Cruz supporters agree. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll finds that “Clinton has a 21-point lead over Trump among women, while Trump has a five-point edge among men.”

Against Bernie Sanders, the way Clinton has played up her gender hasn’t been particularly compelling. It’s often been a way to deflect criticism: This or that attack line is subtly sexist. Against Trump, it feels more substantial: Look what happens when you put a sexist in charge. It’s a much more compelling narrative than something like, “Marco Rubio seems like an all-right guy, but he said he’s against abortion in any instance, though he also said he’d sign a bill that restricted some but not all abortions, but still, that’s pretty bad.”

During the primaries, Clinton has been pitching herself as a candidate whose traditionally feminine traits are exactly what the country needs. After the South Carolina primary, she said, “I know it sometimes seems a little odd for someone running for President these days, in this time, to say we need more love and kindness in America. But I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart, we do. We do.” She has said repeatedly that “instead of building walls we’re going to break down barriers.” And on Super Tuesday, she said: “You know whether we like it or not, we’re all in this together, my friends, and we all have to do our part.” She’s pitching her pragmatism, her ability to get stuff done, as a feminine trait—playing on the stereotype that women are problem-solvers whose egos don’t get in the way. This could appeal to men, too.

It’s hard to imagine how Trump will combat this narrative. Picture a Trump vs. Hillary debate. What makes Trump so thrilling on stage is the way he picks on guys like Rubio and Ted Cruz with schoolyard taunts. It’s funny to see powerful, pompous men deflated by being called sissies, and the insult has a kernel of truth, since they do talk for a living. But what are the classic schoolyard taunts against girls? Ugly, bossy, bitchy, slut—these would not be refreshing “emperor has no clothes” insults, but more of the same sexist garbage women hear all the time. Trump called one-time Republican foe Carly Fiorina ugly in a Rolling Stone article, and when he had to share a debate stage with her, he just awkwardly said she was beautiful. If Trump used an insult like that against Clinton, he wouldn’t seem like a rude truth-teller, but another gross old man who can’t handle working with women as equals.

In Bridget Jones’s Diary, there’s a guy named Mr. Fitzherbert—an older and slightly full of himself boss-of-a-boss who can’t remember Bridget’s name and can’t stop staring at her chest. His character doesn’t get much explanation, as he’s familiar to any female who’s had a job anywhere. Bridget calls him Mr. Tits Pervert. A vote against Trump will be a vote against Tits Perverts everywhere.