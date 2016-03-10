Howard Hawks once famously described a good movie as one with three great scenes and no bad ones. I’d love to know what he’d make of The Brothers Grimsby, the ramshackle new action-comedy from Sacha Baron Cohen, which has plenty of terrible scenes but also three very, very funny ones. I laughed a lot during those three moments, sometimes rather guiltily, but barely managed more than a chuckle elsewhere. That’s not enough to recommend The Brothers Grimsby, but it does suggest what might have been. Baron Cohen is still capable of explosive, shocking humor. But the digging to get there is a lot more arduous than it used to be.

The movie stars Baron Cohen as Nobby, a stupid English hooligan who drinks too much, yells too loud during soccer matches, and has so many kids he can’t keep their names straight. (His youngest is called Django Unchained.) But his dead-end life is about to become very exciting. His long-lost kid brother Sebastian (Mark Strong), whom he hasn’t seen since they were adopted by different parents almost 30 years ago, shows up out of the blue, and it turns out he’s an ass-kicking spy. Through a misunderstanding, Sebastian is believed to have assassinated a dignitary, and now he and Nobby must go on the run to protect a philanthropist, Rhonda George (Penélope Cruz), from shady terrorists while evading MI6 (led by an underused Ian McShane), which wants to bring Sebastian to justice.

The bulk of The Brothers Grimsby’s humor stems from the contrast in styles between suave, handsome Sebastian and crude, homely Nobby. This joke is funny for about three minutes, and after that we’re stuck with a pretty perfunctory odd-couple pairing; blessedly the film has the good sense to be less than an hour-and-a-half long. What’s funny, however, is that Strong is the member of this duo who shines brighter, his reserved, beleaguered secret agent constantly fuming over his idiotic brother’s latest screw-up. The actor, normally cast as the haughty villain in blockbuster movies, does a lot by not doing much at all.

Strong’s restraint tends to underline just how shtick-y Baron Cohen, who co-wrote the movie’s screenplay, comes across. It wasn’t so long ago that he seemed like a potent comedic force: Between Da Ali G Show and Borat, Baron Cohen took real risks with his antagonistic, impolite humor, exposing the smiling phoniness of the politicians and celebrities he interviewed. But a decade removed from Borat’s critical and commercial success—and now too famous to be able to hide behind constructed personas such as Borat or the significantly less amusing Brüno—Baron Cohen’s comedy no longer feels very edgy, his political barbs possessing little sting. On an extremely superficial level, Nobby is “outrageous,” but he’s never lovably oafish or transcendently dopey. Mostly, he’s just a dull dolt.