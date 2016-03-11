Perhaps nobody lit into the antitrust agencies more than Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal. “The merger policy of our nation simply has failed,” Blumenthal said. “As a national initiative we need to rethink the approach we have taken.” He highlighted the rapid consolidation of the airline industry, and how companies collude with one another to keep ticket prices high, despite a drop in the cost of fuel.

This comes about, Blumenthal alleged, not only because four carriers serve 80 percent of the market, but because seven shareholders control 60 percent of United Airlines, and also large chunks of its competitors. Passive investing through index funds means that everyone invested owns the same basket of stocks, and some wonder whether this common ownership drives up costs, as nobody has an incentive to cut prices. “It’s an issue we are looking at in more than one industry,” the Justice Department’s Baer said.

Permissiveness across the government often breeds market concentration, which makes the antitrust agencies extremely powerful. And since both parties now seem to agree that greater enforcement is needed, they can pressure for more aggressive interventions to preserve competition.

In fact, they already are. For example, Franken brought up the credit-rating agencies, who facilitated the financial crash by giving inflated credit ratings to faulty mortgage-backed securities. The problem was that the rating agencies are paid by the banks who issue securities, and to achieve more business, they gave better ratings. Years after the meltdown, and despite official reports that they continue to inflate ratings to chase business, the top three rating agencies issued 95 percent of all ratings last year.

Franken passed legislation in Dodd-Frank to change the rating agency compensation model to create competition on accurate ratings, but the Securities and Exchange Commission scotched it. Baer replied that it’s the SEC’s job to oversee rating agencies. Franken shot back: “The SEC has responsibility but they aren’t using it.”

There have been some successful merger challenges in recent years, from Time Warner Cable/Comcast to Sysco/U.S. Foods to AT&T/T-Mobile. But those have been in cases where the consolidation was so blatant that it would be impossible to prevent harm to market competition. More often the agencies impose conditions, as in the Safeway/Albertson’s grocery-store merger where they forced the new company to sell 168 stores to a competitor. That competitor promptly went out of business within nine months, and the new Albertson’s behemoth bought back some of the stores. The conditions, as lawmakers in both parties suggested, often don’t work.

There’s copious evidence that monopolies use their power to detrimental ends. Expedia, after acquiring competitor Orbitz, announced a program to put hotels higher up in searches if they pay a fee. Amazon has squeezed prices for book publishers and restricted those who don’t comply. Drugmakers like Turing Pharmaceuticals use patent-created monopolies to jack up the price of drugs 5,000 percent overnight, and prevent would-be generic competitors from acquiring samples needed to get FDA approval to enter the market.

When questioned about other cases, the antitrust enforcers appeared to pad their stats. Ramirez, the FTC chair, mentioned on numerous occasions a $1.2 billion settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, over a “pay-for-delay” deal it reached with generic manufacturers, preventing competition to its sleep-disorder drug Provigil. But Klobuchar pointed out that the total harm to consumers in increased prices has been estimated between $3.5 and $5.6 billion. “The defendant got to keep 70 to 80 percent of the profits,” Klobuchar said. Ramirez only replied that the FTC tries to estimate the appropriate penalty.

We need competition because it benefits consumers on price and quality—there’s no incentive for a monopoly to deliver good service if consumers have no options. We need it because consolidation creates a few winners economically amid many losers, and they use that power to influence politics and take even more gains. We need it because any problem with one big bank or one big food distributor magnifies when the company is one of a precious few.

Amazingly, Wednesday’s hearing showed that antitrust policy is not a partisan issue. It’s even become a point on the campaign trail: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have stressed greater antitrust enforcement and breaking up monopolies, and while not specifically talking antitrust, Donald Trump wants to inject competition into the drug industry. But the pressure from Congress is even more encouraging, because it could be all it takes to spur the agencies to do their job. And aggressively enforcing the antitrust laws would be one of the best ways to reinvigorate our economy.