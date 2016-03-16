Gearing up for a bruising nomination battle in Congress, President Barack Obama on Wednesday nominated centrist jurist Merrick B. Garland to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, a month after the conservative justice was found dead at a Texas ranch. Obama announced his decision in the Rose Garden Wednesday morning.

Garland, who is the chief judge on the powerful Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, is a consummate Washington insider. Personal friends with Chief Justice John Roberts, he attended Harvard College and Law School, held prestigious clerkships at the Supreme Court, and worked in the Justice Department during the Carter and Clinton administrations. While he has a relatively liberal record and would likely side with the liberals on the Court, conservatives have previously praised his cautious, evenhanded opinions, improving the chances that a hostile Republican Senate will confirm Garland less than a year before voters elect a new president. At the very least, it will deprive Republicans of a talking point that Obama’s nominee is too liberal.

There have already been grumblings on the left that Garland is not liberal enough. Despite a solid liberal record on the environment, gun rights, and civil rights, the former prosecutor is seen as being too friendly toward his erstwhile colleagues in criminal justice cases. He is not a person of color or a woman, two strikes against him in a Democratic Party that has increasingly defined itself by identity politics. At 63, he is also a relatively elderly choice for a lifetime appointment. And he has enjoyed a functional, working relationship with conservatives on the D.C. Court of Appeals.

Garland’s life story should be appealing to liberals. As he told reporters in the Rose Garden, his grandparents are of Russian Jewish stock, who fled to America to escape anti-Semitism. Born and raised in Chicago, Garland put himself through law school by tutoring, stocking shoes in a shoe store, and selling his comic book collection.