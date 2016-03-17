But the film’s great strength is that, although nestled comfortably in a couple genres, it keeps scurrying free of their strictures so that Nichols can focus on the emotional connective tissue that unites his central characters. Better yet, he doesn’t always make those connections explicit. When our runaways eventually hook up with Sarah (Kirsten Dunst), Alton’s mother and Roy’s wife, there’s no explanation given about the couple’s status or their individual backstories. Sarah’s long braided ponytail suggests she was once part of the cult, but even that is speculation, and frankly the absence of such details adds a rich texture of ambiguity and urgency to everything we see. Midnight Special’s principals are in such a rush to get Alton to his destination that there’s no time for needless character specifics.

In recent years, Shannon has become more of a household name thanks to appearances in mainstream movies such as Man of Steel and The Night Before (not to mention HBO’s Boardwalk Empire), but with that higher profile came the risk that this consummate actor’s actor would start leaning too heavily on his bug-eyed strangeness for easy dramatic sparks or cheap laughs. From the start, Nichols has cast Shannon for his ability to portray ordinary men possessing a bracing rawness—they’re not quirky, but rather, painfully human—and again in Midnight Special, he’s provided his star with a role that’s powerfully insular. Shannon responds beautifully: Roy isn’t a particularly colorful character, but the actor imbues him with such devotion to his son that he never needs to tell the boy he loves him because it’s poignantly self-evident. This muted, deeply affecting performance couldn’t have come at a better time for Shannon, who puts away his tics for a taut, effortless portrayal of paternal instinct.

The supporting players are just as strong—and just as effectively invisible. Driver never overdoes Paul’s nerdy genius, creating just enough room for a sweet side that will become important when he finally meets Alton. Lucas may be little more than Roy’s buddy and sounding board, but Edgerton imbues the character with such rough-hewn edginess that he instantly becomes exactly the guy you’d want by your side when everybody’s on your tail. It’s a performance that’s meant to disappear, complementing the film’s flinty, unromantic sprint toward its unknown end point. As for Lieberher, he’s done adorable in St. Vincent and Aloha, but here he’s almost crushingly believable as a little boy whose incredible, unpredictable powers leave him both terrified and sporadically serenely assured.

There’s no question that Midnight Special has an accessible, retro feel, recalling not just the late-1970s and early-1980s of Hollywood mainstream filmmaking but also a seemingly bygone era in which studios would actually release idiosyncratic, intelligent genre films like this. By Transformers standards, Midnight Special appears to have a minuscule budget, but that doesn’t stop the movie from boasting solid-looking effects that feel cutting-edge while evoking the gritty drive-in pleasures of yesteryear. Nichols works alongside several frequent collaborators—including cinematographer Adam Stone and composer David Wingo—and together they’ve created a film that’s both nostalgic and innovative, comfortable enough to reference past masters but also heartfelt and inspired enough to find its own emotional terrain.

Nichols has his flaws. Four films in, he still seems incapable or disinterested in crafting nuanced female characters. (At least in Mud that lack of dimensions seemed intentional, as Sarah Paulson and Reese Witherspoon played women the male characters simply couldn’t understand. Here, though, Dunst simply has nothing to do.) And when Midnight Special finally resolves its mysteries, it can’t quite escape the shadow of the more startling surprises that emerged from the film’s famous predecessors. But those objections only exist because Nichols has thus far refused to give in to the cookie-cutter conventionality that has ensnared so many of his indie peers, who decided to stop making original films and instead cast their lot with the franchises. His failings feel like the well-intentioned stumbles of an artist forging his own path.