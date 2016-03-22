8. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

After the transcendence of The Dark Knight, this third and final film of the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy was always destined to disappoint a little. While the first two films almost felt like crime thrillers that happened to have a superhero in them, this is the most comic-book of the Nolan trilogy; at times, it’s almost too big for its own good. The film has its moments—and features terrific performances from both Tom Hardy and Anne Hathaway—but it doesn’t have the tight, hyper-intense focus of the first two films. It’s as if Nolan had already said all he had to say about the Batman universe and was struggling for motivation with this one. The movie still has a grand scope and vision that only Nolan would dare shoot for, but it was probably the right time for him to walk away.

7. Superman Returns (2006)

It’s possible to think that Superman Returns has gotten a bad rap while still believing it’s not very good, either. X-Men director Bryan Singer’s reboot is admirably ambitious, trying to recapture the sweet heroism of Superman and Superman II and casting a young actor (Brandon Routh) who could channel the aw-shucks demeanor of the original cinematic Man of Steel, Christopher Reeve. (Plus, Kevin Spacey, who won an Oscar for Singer’s The Usual Suspects, pays homage to Gene Hackman’s strutting Lex Luthor while adding a darker veneer.) In a sense, Superman Returns is the precursor to similar franchise restarts such as The Muppets and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in which honoring a beloved tone is almost more important than any plot specifics. The distance from the earlier Superman films—and the inescapable fact of Reeve’s tragic death—lend a real poignancy to Superman Returns’ story of a caped hero trying to regain the magic he lost by abandoning his true love Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth). But the film’s nagging limitation is that it never quite evolves beyond Superman fan-fiction: It’s a movie about being a Superman movie that really just loves the old Superman movies.

6. Batman (1989)

It can be hard to watch the original Batman now and understand just how profoundly dark this movie was at the time. Flying high after Beetlejuice, upstart filmmaker Tim Burton cast that movie’s star, Michael Keaton, to play the Caped Crusader, and drew inspiration from Metropolis and German Expressionism to craft an angular, anxiety-inducing Gotham City. No longer were comic book movies just fun little diversions: Burton saw in Batman and Jack Nicholson’s Joker the sort of outcasts he has always championed in his films, and his identification with these characters made Batman feel personal, raising the stakes and the emotional tenor. In hindsight, it seems bonkers that Prince wrote a whole album tied to Batman—the No. 1 smash “Batdance” remains quaintly nutso—and Nicholson so dominates the proceedings that Batman is almost an afterthought in his own movie. Still, if Batman doesn’t completely hold up after almost 30 years, that’s partly because its mixture of serious craft, psychological depth, and wised-up humor has been subsumed by so many of the superhero movies that have followed in its wake.

5. Batman Returns (1992)

After Tim Burton revitalized the Batman character with one of the biggest box-office hits of all time, he used that power to make one of the weirdest, most oddly personal blockbuster sequels of all time. Everything about Batman Returns is strange, from the disgustingness of Danny DeVito’s Penguin to the ghastly carnival of Gotham City to, most memorably, the leather-clad, psychosexual relationship between Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Michael Keaton’s Batman. This is a movie about two lonely, haunted people in S&M gear who find each other while also living in the middle of a comic book movie, and it’s a testament to how far Burton was willing to follow his personal demons that their story is as moving as anything in Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish. There was no way Warner Bros. was going to let him do anything this bizarre again, so instead they gave their franchise to Joel Schumacher and let him run it into the ground. Give this movie another chance: It has aged surprisingly well.

4. Superman (1978)

The foundational fact that this movie, the earliest on this list, got right about Superman was his inherent corny goodness: He was a hero in the truest sense, a representation of our best selves, the way we wish the world could be, the way it can be if we try. That hopeful spirit, as captured in John Williams’s immortal score, is what Superman is all about: It’s the reason we have a Superman in the first place. In Reeve, they found the perfect face for Superman: Earnest, a little wry, and quirkier than you might think, but more than anything, downright decent. You would believe a man could fly, and that this would be the man. Most of the Marlon Brando stuff doesn’t work, and the plot is preposterous even for a Superman movie, but the spirit of the thing carries you along. Even with all the movies that followed, this is what Superman has represented in the public consciousness for nearly 40 years now.

3. Batman Begins (2005)

Sure, this Christopher Nolan guy made a great little indie—that twisty thriller Memento—and his remake of Insomnia was kinda cool. But why pick him to bring back Batman? What does he know about superheroes? Three Caped Crusader movies later, it’s apparent that Nolan never deeply connected to Batman’s outcast persona the way that Burton did. Instead, Nolan saw Bruce Wayne as a grandly tragic lost soul, not unlike Memento’s Leonard Shelby, and in this first installment of the trilogy, the filmmaker lays out the backstory that explains what drove Wayne to don the mask. Batman Begins remains the gold standard for origin films, both beautifully dramatizing Wayne’s early life and delivering a top-flight action-thriller in its own right. As Wayne, Christian Bale isn’t that far removed from his portrayal of American Psycho’s murderous Wall Streeter Patrick Bateman, and that’s one of this film’s dark jokes: To take on Gotham’s unfathomable evil, you need a screw loose yourself. After the moronic camp of Batman & Robin, Batman Begins was grownup, intelligent, exhilarating entertainment. And the best was still to come.

2. Superman II (1980)

It has all the goodness and warmth of the original, but adds a crackerjack plot, a genuine crisis of conscience for Superman, a stirring love story, a Metropolis that reflects the tumult but also the resilience of New York City in the ‘70s—and, lest we forget, the best villain of the whole series in General Zod, played by Terrence Stamp as the universe’s most smug evil mastermind. Superman II does everything right, establishing Superman as a citizen of the planet as prone to human frailty as the rest of us. We see Superman fall and what it takes for him to rise again, and it all comes together in a downtown Metropolis battle sequence between Superman and Zod and his minions that serves as a direct rebuke to everything Zack Snyder has ever stood for. And it even lets Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor almost, almost become a good guy. This is the best possible Superman movie. It makes us smile just thinking about it.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

Greatest comic book movie ever. Quite possibly the greatest sequel ever. (Empire Strikes Back and Godfather II fans, please form an orderly queue.) But most importantly, one of the great modern performances: Heath Ledger played the Joker with an intensity, menace, and frightening internal logic that defied rational thought. The abyss that stares back that you always hear about? That’s what Ledger conjured up, becoming a one-man reckoning for a Bruce Wayne who had already started to wonder if it was time to hang up the cape and whisk away his beloved Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal, replacing Batman Begins’ less effective Katie Holmes). The Dark Knight is where our finest superhero squares off with his perfect nemesis, a man of privilege and principle confronting an enigma who wants to tear everything down just to prove a point. Recently, Christian Bale lamented that he never felt he pulled off his performance in the Dark Knight trilogy, stating, “Heath turned up, and just kind of completely ruined all my plans. Because I went, ‘He’s so much more interesting than me and what I’m doing.’” Maybe, but Bale’s also selling himself short: His Wayne is a complicated, honorable, self-doubting man who has to learn that doing the right thing doesn’t always make you a hero, and his character’s devastatingly noble final choice in The Dark Knight is bittersweet and moving. This film’s so good some people don’t even consider it a comic book movie—which is both a backhanded compliment to Nolan’s pop masterpiece and a rebuke to a genre that’s rarely dreamed so boldly and achieved so much.

