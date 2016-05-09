And There They Died

In Harlem, Lichtenstein found Jared Mitchell’s photograph ringed with fresh red carnations marking the spot where he was shot twice in the back after getting in an argument with a man carrying a handgun.

“I was reading how New York’s homicide rates were at an ‘historical low.’ I understand the political motivation behind the statement, especially with a mayor battling with the police and a perception of rising crime rates, but what difference does a statistic make to the friends and family of the dead?” says Lichtenstein. Most recently, the New York Police Department admitted an increase of more than 20 percent of gun related homicides in the city.