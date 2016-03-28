“After I dropped you off,” Babiker said, “I got three kids who said they really like him, and two who said they were going for fun.”

“Right. They wanted to see.”

Earlier, in the car, I had struggled to explain how America has always been willing to dare, and double-dog dare, and triple-dog dare itself. America has always offered to drink anything for five dollars, no matter how disgusting.

“It might be a cowboy thing,” I had said. A sort of, fuck you, and while I’m at it, fuck me!, kind of thing. I watched a million cowboy movies growing up, and in the ones where the cowboy doesn’t ride off into the sunset, he usually dies. Sometimes he dies while riding off into the sunset, slumped over on a horse. There has to be a better way.

Halfway through his Coke, Omar asked if he could read my palm, a request that surprised me. He wiped his rounded features to clear them of expression, composed himself, and looked down with a movement like diving into a pool.

“There’s no men here,” he said, genuinely astonished. “I don’t see any men in your hand at all. You are . . .?”

“Oh,” I said, startled at either my own transparency or at the fact that palm-reading was true. Not sure of the word, I told him queer. He returned to my palm. “No, there’s no men here at all,” he repeated. Good news for Hillary Clinton.

“Do you think the first human was a woman or a man?” Omar asked me later.

“I think the first person was probably a little lizard creature,” I said.

“There’s a light that came through, a single cell . . . went bang bang bang bang bang bang bang,” he said, going off like popcorn. “The same power that made the big bang gave us the mind. The god, invented by our mind. The devil, invented by our mind. When you do a good thing, you think of something bigger, and that’s God. Everything in us. In our minds, brains. What is human is very strong, and serious.”

Tuesday, 22 degrees. The primary goers were still casting their votes, and hundreds of us were waiting in a ragged, obedient line outside the Executive Court Banquet Facility, where Trump was expected to make an appearance at his official watch party. People inched together for warmth. A straw-haired woman in knockoff Louboutins and a minidress stood with her knees knocking next to the muffler of one of the news vans. The doors were supposed to open 15 minutes, half an hour, an hour ago, but we were told the Secret Service was sweeping the place for bombs.

At the far edge of the parking lot, the tall, top-heavy pines were hatched sideways with snow. Color fell from everything like fruit, until the black of the landscape was so black and the white so white that everything around me seemed proofed and printed. Small-time operations moved at the margins; a father and son offered us limited-edition Trump buttons. “Two hundred fifty of these were made, no more, no less,” recited the son, staring, his front teeth bucked and his cheap suit boxy, stumbling a little over the words.

“Oh, Jesus,” I said, and Rich, a man standing next to me in line, looked after him too, wincing. “What is he, maybe 13?”

Rich’s hair curled out black-and-white from underneath his cap; he was wearing a camouflage coat that would keep him warm to 25-below, and his eyes were the frank, warm shade of Bénédictine. He had the wide, relaxed stance of someone who has long navigated physical systems with his body, with perhaps the hitch of old injury here or there. When a hawker came by with bumper stickers—DONALD TRUMP FOR VETS—Rich reached to take a few.

“I don’t have to prove it to you, do I?” he asked.

The hawker whirled around and shouted, with the sort of intensity that prefaces a murder, “Whyyyyy would you? I’m not Obama!”

Laughing, Rich passed me one, too, with a gesture so familiar I thought Navy—a nuke, maybe—and it turned out to be true: He was on submarines, just as my father was. The things submariners say and do can surprise in either direction: They are not above a gestural fuck you; old-school masculinity coexists with a tendency to cry and drink Rumple Minze. Rich doesn’t drink any more, though, he told me—he liked it too much. He’s also been a vegetarian for 15 years, because when his daughter was little she was afraid of the toilet, afraid of something coming up out of it, “and so I said to her, well, I’ll give up something I like.”

I couldn’t see how this connected, but, “Please, may I write that down?” I asked. And then the jig was up: I was there to write about it.

“Why Trump?” I asked him, too cold to be anything less than direct.

Rich weighed the question, then told me he was tired of the way things were; he wanted something different. “He’s the only one who’s saying what people are thinking.” Rich was responsive to physical and verbal charisma, which he said Obama has, which George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had—and which Trump has, in abundance; he is neither beautiful nor a beautiful speaker, but he always looks and sounds exactly like himself. His reality show was successful because it confirmed a condition we always suspected: We see and hear him perpetually on television.

I was there as a person who thought a great deal about farce, and where it turned into something else.

A great-grandmother barely five feet tall, with dyed dark ringlets and a half moon of melted mascara under each eye, sidled up alongside us as if she belonged there. She was wearing a denim Blossom hat she occasionally adjusted with great care. She was born Diana Ross (“You’ll never believe it! Wrong color, and I can’t sing!”) but had given up this glamorous last name after marrying. If you woke from a hundred-year sleep and chatted with Diana for five minutes, you would come away with an excellent gloss of current conservative preoccupations and catchphrases.

“I had a daughter said she was voting for Hillary. Hitlery, I call her Hitlery.” Then, gathering her breath forcefully, she nearly screamed: “The emails!”

Diana swooped from one conspiracy theory to the next on the patriotic wings of an eagle. “Did you hear about Marco Rubio maybe having a gay thing in his younger days? They got a picture of him in a gay lake, you know, full of gay guys.”

I suppressed an urge to grip her hand and ask, Where is this gay lake, Diana Ross?

“You can only see the back of his head,” she continued. “So they don’t know if it was him. I don’t know if it’s true!”

Despite the interminable, freezing wait, no one considered leaving, and there wasn’t a breath of blame for the presumptive victor at that victory party. It was the principle of the thing, we agreed. We were doing it to say we did it.

The hawkers continued like stars in their courses; their uniform affect was that of hot dog vendors with meth psychosis. One held up a T-shirt where Trump had been pictorially reimagined as Dirty Harry, hollering, “Go ahead, ISIS, make my daaaaaaay!” The hawker pointed to his colostomy bag and told us he could be “living it up” on $800 a month, except he never applied for disability.

“Good for you!” screamed a man in line, who presumably did not have a colostomy bag.

“Have you seen the other thing on YouTube,” Diana asked, “about how Michelle Obama used to be a man? Oh,” she said, gesturing to her pecs and trapezoids, “It shows the shoulders and everything. Then again, African women are big. You know, I don’t know if it’s true!”

Two and a half hours, and ahead of us we felt a flicker of movement. The line became liquid, solid, liquid. “I say what I think! You know, it gets easier as you get older,” Diana reassured me, before trotting through the metal detector so enthusiastically she set it beeping. Rich wondered out loud if he was going to get frisked by security, like he always did at the airport.

“I get profiled,” he shrugged. “I’m half Middle Eastern. When I grow the beard, I get it.” Good thing, he added dryly, that he left his knife in the car.

As soon as they let us in, everyone flooded toward the bar, not so much because they were in the mood to party, but because it seemed like the most efficient way to get warm. I spotted Mark, a Man in Aerospace who was a few spots ahead of me in the line outside, and he ordered me a Grey Goose. He’s a vodka snob, he told me conspiratorially, because he spent time in the Ukraine, and people there know how to drink. He had met his wife in Kiev, at a Christmas party when she was a teenager, and brought her back home with him.