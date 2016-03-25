It’s easy to dislike The Wiz (Universal), but it’s also easy to like it. It’s torrentially syrupy, calculatedly simplistic, and the star is weak. On the other hand, it’s lavish lavish lavish: no one really believes in the syrup or the simplicities except as a medium through which some skills can operate; and the skills are there: almost every person connected with the film except the star is excellent. If you’re going to spend $35 million (reportedly) on a remake of The Wizard of Oz, revised and updated with an all-black cast, you couldn’t do a great deal better than this. You’d probably end up with the same star, Diana Ross. At least I can’t think of another black female singer who has a name in music and a couple of starring films behind her and could go a little way toward protecting your investment.

I missed The Wiz on Broadway—am still missing it because it’s still on—but since we’re dealing here with a version of a version, I don’t feel especially impoverished by the loss. Kansas has become Harlem, and little Dorothy is now 24. Her problem is that she won’t go south of 125th Street and won’t leave the haven of her teaching job with small children. Afraid of Life, is Dorothy. A snowstorm sweeps her away, and she’s off to see the Wiz (special effects by a real wiz, Albert Whitlock). As before, she meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. Her road leads, fantastically, south of 125th Street to a city that has a Big Apple rising in the sky above it. Eventually she meets the Wicked Witch, who runs an immense sweat shop, and the Wiz who, like King Kong but craven, is perched on the top of the Trade Center.

All the story changes fit one another, as far as fitting is needed, and they build a certain kidding charm. The production designs by Tony Walton are lush, with more hyped-up theatricality than sheer cinema feel. The giant plazas, the giant sweat shop are more like incredibly big stage sets than native film sets, and this feeds an unconscious gobbling hunger in us for the impossible. One cavil: why couldn’t the yellow brick road have been brick, instead of crazy pavement? Walton’s costumes are kitsch as kitsch can, when kitsch has millions to spend and some wit, vulgarly gorgeous but knowingly so. Another cavil: I thought I saw touches of Ralph Bakshi’s Heavy Traffic in masks like those of the motorcycle gang.

Extravagance empowered extravaganza, and some talented people reveled in a chance that doesn’t come along often these days of beer-can pictures. The cinematographer, Oswald Morris, is one of the best, and he has fun here in finding a whole spectrum within scenes shot within one overall tonality of red or blue or green. Dede Allen, than whom there is no better editor, dazzles along in her (I think) first musical with her cutting of musical numbers: picking points for emphasis and view-changes for variety without losing the sense of the number-as-number coursing on. And Sidney Lumet, one of the outstanding hot-and-cold directors in film history (his last outing was Equus), is blazing hot here. This is his first film musical (he directed at least one in the theater), and his evident enthusiasm for the job is infectious. There’s energy and enjoyment in the direction, and his discreet use of the crane, rising slightly on the big-floor numbers, whoops up the excitement nicely. One more cavil: the last shot, a big close-up of Ross singing—even though it has some furbelows in the background—suggests the last shot of Funny Girl.