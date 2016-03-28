The sharing economy is predicated on the idea of worldwide adoption, leading to staggering profits and outrageous wealth for founders and early investors in just a few years. The idea is that by growing as fast as possible, and keeping overhead costs as low as possible, startups can one day become unassailable behemoths, dominating entire markets, and actually deliver the type of profits wildly optimistic investors dream about. Or at least that’s the hope. No one’s really pulled this off just yet—major companies like Uber and AirBnB have yet to go public and pay out big for their investors. In the lead-up to going public however, valuations and investment dictate almost all company policy, and startups often have to screw over their workers as much as possible to sustain growth. Just this week, grocery-delivery startup Instacart fired its drivers in Minneapolis. The reason? Declining profitability estimates for the much-hyped company, which currently has a $2 billion valuation.

The sharing economy has placed an emphasis on its ease-of-entry for workers, who simply need to have access to a car or an apartment to get down to work. But 2016 has been a rough year for workers in the sharing economy. Both Uber and Lyft cut their rates in January, trying to keep revenue up while they continue to drum up investment. “They’re competing with other companies, so they want to reduce rates for us. They told us we were ‘partners’ with them when we signed up, but we’re the ones that have to pay,” Uber driver Tenzin Wangchuk told me at a protest against the rate cuts in January. “We’re already driving like crazy.” When these startups ruthlessly compete to be as attractive to investors as possible, it’s the workers who end up making the largest sacrifices.

A few years ago I participated in a weeklong startup “accelerator” hosted by my college, and saw for myself exactly why this dynamic exists. (Granted: The companies involved were much less ambitious.) The program was intended to help alumni ventures develop business plans, court investment, and eventually compete against one another in a Shark Tank-style pitch session in front of real live venture capitalists. As one of the few participants with an actual, living business—an online literary magazine, but still, it made a profit—I believed that my group had a fairly decent shot at some prize money or investment. We had already proved there was a market for our product, and we knew the costs of keeping the business growing. But I wasn’t remotely prepared for the horrors that awaited me that week.

Within hours of the program’s start, I had come to believe that not only were startups destined to betray any ideal other than profit, but that the very people who propped up the startup economy, the investors, had designed a system where nothing but profit could ever have value. Venture capitalists told us that everything could be outsourced and that all companies should be incorporated in Delaware for lower taxes. A literary magazine like mine was met with confusion—why would we not try to make as much money as possible? My group was relentlessly instructed to lie about growth, for example. Soon, according to the projections we were prompted to make, we would be the largest literary website in the country. Quite a coup for a bunch of English majors! But that was simply never going to happen. (And it still hasn’t.)