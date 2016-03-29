Ever since I graduated from college almost 20 years ago, I’ve tended to avoid my alma mater’s campus, even though I still live in the same city. I enjoyed college quite a lot, so it’s not like seeing the university brings back bad memories. No, what makes visiting my old school so bittersweet is seeing the students. A friend I graduated with calls it The Bubble: College students have a look in their eye that makes it seem as if they’re encased in a protective bubble that shields them from the anxieties of adult life. I notice it every time I’m back on campus, and I envy their blithe disregard for the possible concerns of what the future holds. The Bubble keeps them glued to the present moment, enjoying their first freedom after living their whole lives under their parents’ roof. Tomorrow is some amorphous time period that has nothing to do with them—everything for them is Right Now.

Very few movies so acutely capture that sense of The Bubble as Everybody Wants Some!!, which is written and directed by Richard Linklater, a filmmaker attuned to the power of the present even when he sets his movies in the past. As with his Before trilogy and Boyhood, Everybody is magnificently locked in to its characters’ everyday preoccupations, while still possessing just enough perspective to see those seemingly ordinary moments from a vantage point that makes them feel larger, more universal and, above all, reflective of something deeply true about being alive. Everybody feels like it was dashed off, improvised on the fly, but as is often the case with Linklater’s laid-back films, it is too rich and emotionally sophisticated not to have been carefully constructed. Because Everybody gives off an air of effortlessness—a gentle no-big-deal shrug—fans will run the risk of overselling it to their friends, who will wonder what the big deal is. After all, it’s just a movie about some horny college baseball players looking to get laid, right? Yes—but, more profoundly, no.

Billed as a spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused—though you don’t need to remember that movie to love this one—Everybody is an ensemble piece that takes place in the late summer of 1980, during the three days before fall semester starts at Southwest Texas. The main characters are members of the school’s elite baseball team, most of whom live in a house together off-campus. One of the freshmen is Jake (Blake Jenner), a handsome, amiable pitcher who slowly hits it off with upperclassmen like McReynolds (Tyler Hoechlin), a pro prospect, and Finnegan (Glen Powell), who enjoys lording his sexual confidence over his younger, impressionable teammates.

Describing Everybody’s story will only make the film seem simplistic and sophomoric. With the baseball season not getting underway until second semester, the guys will just be practicing against one another for the time being—that is, when they’re not busy going out partying. If Dazed and Confused was lit up by its mid-1970s classic-rock soundtrack, Everybody recaptures a later era in which corporate rock was giving way to the exciting, diverse new sounds of punk, disco, even hip-hop. It’s fair to nitpick the movie’s idealized vision of college life—there’s no racial tension or homophobia, and the town has a perfect replica of every imaginable kind of dance club and bar—but that doesn’t matter much when you realize that Linklater’s romantic view is, ultimately, a bit of a feint.