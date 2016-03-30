If Tuesday’s opinion in Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association is any indication, Supreme Court justices should have plenty of leisure time in Washington for the foreseeable future. Here is the sum total of the opinion: “The judgment is affirmed by an equally divided Court.”

This high-profile case, over whether public-sector employees have the First Amendment right to refuse to pay “fair-share” fees to a union they’ve declined to join—but that still collectively bargains on their behalf—was expected to deliver a crushing blow to labor. But that was before the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February. His absence turned a likely 5-4 ruling against the teachers’ union into a 4-4 split. That means the judgment reverts back to the lower court, which upheld the right of the union to collect fees. The justices didn’t bother to make any arguments on either side, because they effectively don’t matter.

Unlike a majority Supreme Court ruling, a 4-4 split doesn’t make binding precedent for the entire nation; it just upholds the ruling of the circuit court of appeals where it was decided, in this case the 9th Circuit. A separate challenge from another circuit court could produce a different interpretation of the law, and if the Supreme Court remains deadlocked, the same issue could have different legal outcomes in different parts of the country.

This is already happening. A case about giving gender-discrimination protections to spouses of borrowers of bank loans produced a 4-4 tie last week. The 8th Circuit had ruled that the bank didn’t have to extend Equal Credit Opportunity Act protections to spouses, and the Supreme Court affirmed that ruling; but the 6th Circuit separately made a different one, saying that spouses are eligible. So if you take out a loan in Missouri, jurisdiction of the 8th Circuit, you can legally be treated differently than if you take one out in Michigan, home of the 6th.