The nearly 2,000-mile border between the United States and Mexico is as unpredictable as the relationship between the two countries it divides. High walls in the desert funnel would-be migrants to Border Patrol outposts, while militarized barriers splice border towns in two. To fully wall off the border, as Donald Trump is proposing, would require about 1,300 additional miles of fencing, at an estimated cost of $25 billion.

If this scarred landscape could speak to us, what would it say? This question is at the heart of the artistic collaboration between American photographer Richard Misrach and Mexican composer Guillermo Galindo in Border Cantos, published earlier this year by Aperture. Their images, music, and sculptures give voice to the millions of border-crossers for whom the journey signifies the difference between money and poverty, safety and death.