The U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams really don’t seem to like each other right now.

Over the weekend, recently retired women’s soccer star Abby Wambach was arrested for driving drunk after running a red light in downtown Portland. Wambach was booked and released on her own recognizance, and apologized to her fans for exercising poor judgement.

For some people, including members of the men’s national team, an apology only goes so far. On Sunday, several players responded to the news of Wambach’s arrest by making fun of her and fellow USWNT star Hope Solo, who has also had some unfortunate run-ins with the law.