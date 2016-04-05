The Default Messiah

From his Princeton undergraduate days to his current presidential run, Ted Cruz has notoriously been a difficult man to like. We have ample testimony that he’s abrasively arrogant, nakedly self-aggrandizing, suspiciously oily, and generally repellent. Many of Cruz’s Republican colleagues in the Senate bear a special grudge against him, because of the way he riled up the Tea Party base by painting them as sellouts and compromisers. Cruz’s role in engineering the 2013 government shutdown has not been forgotten by still-bitter peers.

But in the most bizarre GOP primary since at least 1964, many Republicans are discovering a strange emotion: grudging respect toward Cruz as the last remaining hope to stop Donald Trump. The Texas senator has become the default savior of the Republican establishment, earning their support by a process of elimination that has left him the only barely tolerable option. The question now, for Cruz and the party, is how many of these half-hearted supporters he can rally. Cruz is now in the process of crafting an incoherent coalition—one half made up of right-wing zealots who adore him, the other by disheartened establishment Republicans who only support him because the alternative is so wretched. It’s hard to see how a candidate can keep these two disparate factions together.

With Cruz leading in the Wisconsin polls, not to mention being Trump’s only remaining rival to have won one more than one contest—in contrast to John Kasich, whose victory in Ohio was strictly a home-state affair—the Texas senator is the only Republican candidate left for those who regard Trump as an unmitigated disaster. For the GOP’s #neverTrump brigade, the hope is that Wisconsin will reshape the race and be the pivotal moment the tide turns against Trump.

In January, before he pulled the plug on his own presidential campaign, Senator Lindsey Graham spoke for many Republicans when he said the choice between Cruz and Donald Trump was “like being shot or poisoned. What does it really matter?” Yet by the end of March, Graham had come around to accepting Cruz as the more palatable evil. “He’s not completely crazy,” Graham noted on The Daily Show, explaining why he joined the “Ted train.” Returning to his older metaphor, Graham added, “Donald is like being shot in the head. You might find an antidote to poisoning, I don’t know, but maybe there’s time.”

