Bernie Sanders Has Momentum. Does It Matter?

Maybe—but probably not. In politics, as in sports, narrative momentum is often confused with something more substantial. And Sanders’s path to the nomination remains implausible (though possibly not incredibly so); he still has a much better chance of remaking the Democratic Party than he does of becoming president.

Following his disastrous performance three weeks ago, Sanders has gone on a nice run and won a few states by commanding margins, but hasn’t been able to substantially cut into Clinton’s delegate lead, or to really make up for that disastrous March 15 performance. Clinton won that day, as she has for most of this campaign, in big states—Florida and Ohio being the most notable—whereas Sanders’s run of victories over the last few weeks has come (with the exception of Washington) in smaller ones.

Because the Democratic Party awards all of its delegates proportionately, Sanders can win a lot more small states by big margins, as he has throughout this campaign, and still not really cut into Clinton’s lead. Here’s how stark the math looks: On March 15, Clinton won 472 delegates; Sanders, meanwhile, has accumulated just 155 in his last six victories. His win tonight in Wisconsin further closes the gap (a double-digit victory should mean that Sanders will win a solid chunk of Wisconsin’s 86 delegates), but from the perspective of delegate math, the race is not substantially different than it was on March 15. The only way for Sanders to overtake Clinton would be to win every upcoming state—especially New York, Pennsylvania, and California—by overwhelming margins. Sanders’s victory on Tuesday caps an impressive run, but nothing from it—neither the margin nor the demographics of Sanders’s supporters, still overwhelmingly white—suggests that Sanders is poised to do that.