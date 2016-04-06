Bernie Sanders Has Momentum. Does It Matter?

Because the Democratic Party awards all of its delegates proportionately, Sanders can win a lot more small states by big margins, as he has throughout this campaign, and still not really cut into Clinton’s lead. Here’s how stark the math looks: On March 15, Clinton won 472 delegates; Sanders, meanwhile, has accumulated just 155 in his last six victories. His win tonight in Wisconsin further closes the gap (a double-digit victory should mean that Sanders will win a solid chunk of Wisconsin’s 86 delegates), but from the perspective of delegate math, the race is not substantially different than it was on March 15. The only way for Sanders to overtake Clinton would be to win every upcoming state—especially New York, Pennsylvania, and California—by overwhelming margins. Sanders’s victory on Tuesday caps an impressive run, but nothing from it—neither the margin nor the demographics of Sanders’s supporters, still overwhelmingly white—suggests that Sanders is poised to do that.

Narrative momentum, of course, is harder to gauge. Sanders has won a lot of states in a row, but they were states he was expected to win, in many cases by very large margins—many of them were holding caucuses, for instance (ten of Sanders’s fifteen victories have come in caucus states). Sanders hasn’t won a state unexpectedly since his shocking victory in Michigan on March 8. The week after Michigan, in fact, was the last time that Sanders looked like he had the kind of momentum he has coming out of Wisconsin. And that ended with him striking out on March 15.

Tonight’s victory in Wisconsin looks like it will be slightly larger than expected—projections had Sanders winning by 2.6 points—but Sanders still has not shown any sign that he’s winning over black voters: In Wisconsin, exit polls suggest that Clinton won 74 percent of the black vote. In 2008, 30 percent of New York Democratic primary voters were nonwhite, suggesting Clinton could see a bigger boost there than she has in states like Wisconsin. New York is also a closed primary, meaning only registered Democrats can vote, cutting off one of Sanders’s biggest bases of support: independents.



The Sanders campaign has been trapped in a vicious cycle: Hillary Clinton takes a commanding lead and her voters become less enthusiastic, sensing that she is the inevitable nominee. Sanders’s voters are always enthusiastic, so they hit the polls. Sanders wins states, after which his policies are scrutinized more intensely (see, for instance, his recent interview with the New York Daily News, in which Sanders struggled to explain how he would accomplish many of his policies). Clinton’s voters become more energized, and she wins states. Rinse and repeat.

This pattern has dogged Sanders every time he’s seen a lift in this campaign, starting when he won New Hampshire by a massive margin, and then lost Nevada and South Carolina by massive margins. Sanders hasn’t been able to sustain momentum in this campaign, and if he’s to have any shot at winning the nomination, that’s exactly what he needs to do: He has to keep winning, by larger margins than he did on Tuesday, in states that mostly do not look like Wisconsin. Unfortunately for Sanders, that hasn’t happened yet, and while New York polls may be tilting in a favorable direction, there’s still no indication that Sanders is about to channel his inner Daenarys Targaryen and break the wheel.