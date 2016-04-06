The Afterlife of O.J. Simpson

“Not for me,” Goldman protested. “Fuck you, man! You think I’m fucking stupid or something?” Suddenly the front door opened. Nicole came outside, alerted by our raised voices. She was wearing a slinky little cocktail dress, black, with probably not much on underneath… Nicole came at me, swinging. “Get the fuck out of here!” she said. “This is my house and I can do what I want!” … She came at me like a banshee, all arms and legs, flailing…

As Simpson tells it, Nicole falls and hits her head, Ronald Goldman strikes a martial arts pose, and Simpson feels the knife in his hand. And then, he says, “Something went horribly wrong, and I know what happened, but I can’t tell you exactly how.” Like the American public, O.J. Simpson wanted to have it both ways: to profit from the murders while still claiming his innocence.

In the case of the People vs. O.J. Simpson, there are no innocent parties. There are also no winners. As the Goldman family was promoting If I Did It in the fall of 2007, news broke that O.J. Simpson had been arrested in Las Vegas for robbery and kidnapping. He had attempted to steal, from a dealer’s hotel room, sports memorabilia that the claimed had previously been stolen from him. At first, he seemed happy to ignore the charges: “I’m not walking around feeling sad or anything,” he told The Los Angeles Times, “I’ve done nothing wrong.” But on October 3, 2008—exactly 13 years after he was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman—Simpson was sentenced to between nine and 33 years in prison, an astoundingly high sentence for the crimes of which he was convicted. He will be eligible for parole next year, by which time he will be seventy years old.



“I don’t like to use the word payback,” his lawyer, Yale Galanter, has said of the sentence. But, he adds, “I can tell you from the beginning my biggest concern was whether or not the jury would be able to separate their very strong feelings about Mr. Simpson and judge him fairly and honestly.” If we are to see O.J. Simpson’s trials as object lessons in American law, we have to wonder how Simpson would have fared if he had still been able to afford the lawyers who defended him 20 years ago.