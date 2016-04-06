The Afterlife of O.J. Simpson

Twenty years after the murders, the Goldmans said they had still received less than one percent of the $40 million owed them. That’s because O.J. Simpson was broke. He had been worth an estimated $11 million on the day he was arrested, but after his 1997 civil trial, his lawyers claimed he was nearly a million dollars in debt. After his acquittal, Simpson had won back his freedom, but not the goodwill of the community in which he had once been a beloved icon, or of the media that had made his trial a national fixation.

I Want to Tell You: My Response to Your Letters, Your Messages, Your Questions, a 1995 book compiling correspondence Simpson had received while at trial, initially sold well, even though some bookstores refused to advertise it. But plans for a pay-per-view interview special featuring Simpson, which made headlines immediately following his release, were quickly scrapped, and the work Simpson found in sports commentary and TV commercials—his bread and butter since he retired from pro football in 1979—disappeared. What money he did make by the time of the civil trial seemed to come primarily from selling autographs and sports memorabilia. American viewers couldn’t get enough of the Juice until the day they realized their thirst for a story had allowed them to forget what was at stake: two lives lost, two children left motherless, two families destroyed. Suddenly, it was hard not to want it both ways, and to decry the miscarriage of justice that concluded what had been until then, for many viewers, a harmless soap opera.

“The killer” is how O.J. Simpson is always referred to in the Goldman family’s preface to If I Did It. Titled “He Did It,” it opens a book whose cover renders the “if” of the title all but microscopic. After sitting through nine months of a trial in which Simpson was referred to as everything but

“the killer,” it seems the chance to refer to him this way might have been incentive enough for the Goldman family to publish the entire book. To the family members who survived and mourned their son and brother, speaking this phrase aloud must have been like saying “hallelujah” after Lent.

In this revised form, If I Did It is a strangely illuminating text. The Goldmans framed the book in a way that makes O.J. Simpson’s guilt unambiguous, which certainly isn’t difficult; even the portions that Simpson had signed off on didn’t leave much room for doubt. In a chapter titled “The Night in Question,” Simpson—or at least Simpson’s ghostwriter—describes Simpson arriving at Nicole’s house, and encountering Ron Goldman at the gate. “She’s got candles burning inside,” Simpson rages. “Fucking music playing. Probably a nice bottle of red wine breathing on the counter, waiting for you.”

“Not for me,” Goldman protested. “Fuck you, man! You think I’m fucking stupid or something?” Suddenly the front door opened. Nicole came outside, alerted by our raised voices. She was wearing a slinky little cocktail dress, black, with probably not much on underneath… Nicole came at me, swinging. “Get the fuck out of here!” she said. “This is my house and I can do what I want!” … She came at me like a banshee, all arms and legs, flailing…

As Simpson tells it, Nicole falls and hits her head, Ronald Goldman strikes a martial arts pose, and Simpson feels the knife in his hand. And then, he says, “Something went horribly wrong, and I know what happened, but I can’t tell you exactly how.” Like the American public, O.J. Simpson wanted to have it both ways: to profit from the murders while still claiming his innocence.