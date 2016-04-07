You are using an outdated browser.
The best thing in the Rogue One trailer is Ben Mendelsohn’s cape.

Lucas Film/Disney

OK, that’s not exactly true. Felicity Jones, as the rogue-turned-Rebel leader Jyn Erso, kills it when she says, “This is a rebellion isn’t it? I rebel.” But Mendelsohn, who is playing some sort Imperial officer, looks positively intimidating in his all-white getup. 

The Star Wars spin-off is a prequel, taking place right before A New Hope to tell the story of the Rebel fighters who stole the plans to make the Death Star. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film, which will apparently be light on Jedis, looks to be grittier and more combat-heavy than the previous ones, giving the Rebels their due. Watch the trailer yourself here:

Clio Chang

Clio Chang is a freelance writer in New York City.

