The best thing in the Rogue One trailer is Ben Mendelsohn’s cape.

OK, that’s not exactly true. Felicity Jones, as the rogue-turned-Rebel leader Jyn Erso, kills it when she says, “This is a rebellion isn’t it? I rebel.” But Mendelsohn, who is playing some sort Imperial officer, looks positively intimidating in his all-white getup.

The Star Wars spin-off is a prequel, taking place right before A New Hope to tell the story of the Rebel fighters who stole the plans to make the Death Star. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film, which will apparently be light on Jedis, looks to be grittier and more combat-heavy than the previous ones, giving the Rebels their due. Watch the trailer yourself here: