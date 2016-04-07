The Sweetly Melancholic Films of Joachim Trier

Trier described the making of Reprise as a kind of “film school” for him and Lie. But despite his affection for his former leading man, he is “stupidly ambitious,” he told me, and viewed Louder Than Bombs as an opportunity to “grow, try something else,” while still making the “close character portraits” he prefers. Of those characters, Druid is the one who nearly steals the movie about halfway through, with his portrayal of a teenage loser who finds solace in role-playing computer games. “I was jokingly saying this to a friend the other day,” Trier said, “I suddenly realized that’s what happens in The Godfather. Michael Corleone, the little brother, comes and takes over the whole story.”

But the focal point of Louder Than Bombs is Huppert’s character, or more precisely the absence she leaves behind after dying in a car accident that is later revealed to be a suicide. The movie’s action begins three years later. Gene, Jonah, and Conrad still haven’t recovered from the shattering impact of Isabelle’s death, which is brought into relief as her gallery prepares a retrospective of her photography. Gene struggles to connect with Conrad, and takes to following him around town like a hangdog private detective. The gallery exhibition draws Jonah back to his childhood home, but it is more of an excuse to escape his wife and newborn child.

Isabelle Huppert in ‘Louder Than Bombs’ Couresy of The Orchard

The questions that drive the narrative—Who was Isabelle Reed? Why did she kill herself?—are ideal vehicles for Trier, in that they are slippery enough for him to indulge his preoccupation with the ways in which experience, memory, and fantasy overlap. He is adept at exploiting film’s peculiar qualities—its ability to hop across time, to confuse dream and reality, to present a single event from different perspectives—to show how a memory is only one degree removed from a figment of the imagination. Isabelle Reed is revealed by flashbacks and photographs, objects and fantasies, omniscient narration and Rashomon-like subjectivity. She simultaneously comes across as a remote figure and the family’s cynosure, an adulteress and a faithful wife, a doting mother and a servant of her vocation. She is, in other words, a composite of different perceptions, like the nude in a Duchamp painting or, more appropriately, film itself. There is a scene toward the end in which Trier allows a handheld camera to linger squarely on Huppert’s face, so that the audience can absorb the lines dug into her brow, the skin made papery with age, the eyes that peer out with a coolness bordering on disdain—and it is as if Trier is saying that even this unfiltered glimpse into her soul, this exercise in cinéma vérité, is just another facet.

The other characters, meanwhile, are easier to grasp. Gene is a well-meaning sad sack, a mere satellite to the supernova that is his wife. Jonah is an archetypal Jesse Eisenberg character: hunched, guarded, bristling from a defensive crouch, yet unable to hide the innermost wounds that in turn feed a cruel streak, honing themselves into the sharp point of his face. Conrad is simultaneously familiar and a revelation, and Trier devotes a significant portion of the movie to exploring the nuances of this classic alienated figure, the angst-ridden teenager. At the beginning of the movie he is walled-off and inscrutable, before the perspective gradually flips. “He’s the one that starts the farthest away from us, and maybe comes the closest at the end,” Trier said. We discover that his viewpoint is not as enigmatic as it seems, that it is touching precisely because we know it so well, which we would have realized all along if only we could have remembered.

But that is the difficult part. In Trier’s films, to remember is not a simple proposition; it is a blessing and a curse. Oslo, August 31st begins with a chorus of different narrators describing their first encounters with the city, their voices flowing over vintage footage. One narrator says, over the image of a red bus turning a corner, “I remember thinking, ‘I’ll remember this.’” It is a sensation that is familiar to everyone, that moment when you feel the closeness between experience and memory, the one slipping immediately and imperceptibly into the other. It is a tribute to memory itself, which is more real than experience, and all that is left of what otherwise passes into oblivion.