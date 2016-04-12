The Experimental Diet That Mimics a Rare Genetic Mutation

“Let me give you the perfect human,” he says. “That would be a Laron patient that has been treated with IGF-1 to final height.” Giving this extra growth hormone in childhood could help Larons reach a normal height. Then, he says, the treatment could be withdrawn and they would still have their “impressive protection” against metabolic disease.

It sounds like a miracle, but such a drug already exists. It is IGF-1 in a synthetic form, but is very expensive—Guevara-Aguirre estimates that it would cost up to US$20,000 a year to treat one person. He believes drug companies should step up to provide the medication, considering how much they and medical science have benefited from studying his patients’ condition. “They gave us their clinical data, they gave us their blood,” he says, arguing that it would also produce a unique research opportunity to compare IGF-1-treated Laron children with relatives who do not have the condition.

Meanwhile, Longo and Kopchick are developing a drug similar to Somavert, something that mimics the Larons’ genetic mutation and could extend the same health benefits to non-Larons, much like Kopchick’s mice. A form of it is already in clinical use, as a daily injection to treat acromegaly. What they need to do now is to come up with a longer-acting drug that could be swallowed and taken less frequently. And less expensively—Somavert costs thousands of dollars a month. Crucially, although Somavert is licensed as a treatment (for acromegaly), Kopchick believes the US Food and Drug Administration would be unlikely to green-light such a drug as a preventative medicine to promote healthy aging.