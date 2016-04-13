Green Room: Punks vs. Neo-Nazis

Long before the Ain’t Rights make their way to this fateful Oregon gig, Green Room has already firmly established a tone of general unease. Saulnier creates a grim and funny atmosphere of urgent desperation through a handful of images and moments: the sight of the band’s touring van crashed in a farmer’s field; a chippy interview between the Ain’t Rights and a too-cool twentysomething journalist; the overall vibe of being a young, hungry musician yearning to be heard but increasingly cognizant of the fact that there’s no money in your calling. But once the band enters the neo-Nazi bar, Saulnier, working with cinematographer Sean Porter and production designer Ryan Warren Smith, makes a nice shift from existential dread to straight-up anxiety as Pat and his mates discover there are worse things than getting stiffed on your cut of the door.

More a battle of wills than a battle royale, Green Room tightens the vise as the Ain’t Rights subdue Big Justin and take his gun, putting into motion a thriller that prizes smarts over crude butchery. Saulnier keeps the plot simple: There’s no way out of the green room except for the door that’s being blocked by Darcy’s thugs, but the band members have Big Justin hostage, which might be their only leverage to negotiate a truce. Saulnier’s film has its roots in the blood-splattered drive-in pleasures of grindhouse, but he’s evolved significantly from his first feature, 2007’s clumsy Murder Party, which trafficked in mindless B-movie pulp without wit or distinction. If Blue Ruin was Saulnier’s stab at high art—combining brutal violence with a cautionary tale about a drifter seeking to kill the man who murdered his parents—Green Room is where he takes his knack for low-budget carnage and caters straight to the genre fans.

The first time I saw Green Room, that didn’t seem to be nearly enough. Watching the movie at Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes last May, I was impressed by Saulnier’s skill and the raw urgency his cast brought to this gritty fight-or-flight faceoff, but the film nevertheless felt like a comedown after Blue Ruin’s more thoughtful exploration. Almost a year later, Green Room landed entirely differently for me. Its stripped-down precision, its grimy remorselessness, is the point—and it’s an apt one for characters who don’t have a moment to breathe, let alone ponder the deeper meanings of their gruesome altercation.

There’s a real beauty to the way Saulnier and editor Julia Bloch keep escalating the tension, the threat of mayhem always hovering over the claustrophobic setup. (And when violence does occur, it’s executed with such matter-of-fact bluntness that it makes the movie’s vise-like grip even more crushing.) The characters may not be particularly nuanced, but they’re not dummies, and consequently one of Green Room’s great pleasures is watching the combatants on both sides of this terse chess match try to outmaneuver one another.

Likewise, the performances are locked into the movie’s sinewy approach, no one in the cast indulging in any actor-ly flourish. Pat may come across as a bit of a wimp, but Yelchin keeps exposing the kid’s quiet strength, especially when he has to rally his bandmates to keep their cool and think their way out of that room. He becomes a leader, much to his and everyone else’s surprise. As for Stewart, Green Room finds him in a subdued mode, emanating slow-burn menace. This is not the performance of a beloved veteran chewing the scenery and hamming it up—instead, his Darcy has an impressively methodical approach to his evil, meticulously deducing how best to go about the systematic extermination of this meddlesome band.