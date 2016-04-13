Green Room: Punks vs. Neo-Nazis

We get only the smallest morsels of character detail about the band members, but it’s sufficient. Pat (Anton Yelchin) is the meek, mild bassist. Guitarist Sam (Alia Shawkat) takes no guff, even though she’s the only woman in the group. Vocalist Tiger (Callum Turner) is a born antagonist. Reece (Joe Cole) is the drummer—and, well, who remembers a drummer? Because Green Room is a dyed-in-the-wool midnight movie, the band members’ scruffy familiarity is all the starting point we need before things start going horribly, enticingly wrong.

After the Ain’t Rights’ short, snotty set, they hurry to get the hell out of there, but Pat accidentally discovers a horrendous sight: A murder has just occurred in the green room, a knife jammed into the female victim’s head while her friend Amber (Imogen Poots) sits nearby in shock, fearful she’ll be killed next. Freaking out, the club employees (led by the accurately named Big Justin, played by an imposing Eric Edelstein) hold the band at gunpoint, alerting owner Darcy Banker (Patrick Stewart, donning glasses and beard like a slightly older Walter White) to the trouble. Thus sets in motion a showdown between the Ain’t Rights and the skinheads—Darcy wants them eliminated so that there are no witnesses to the crime, and the band just wants to get out alive, swearing they won’t tell anyone of what they’ve witnessed.

Long before the Ain’t Rights make their way to this fateful Oregon gig, Green Room has already firmly established a tone of general unease. Saulnier creates a grim and funny atmosphere of urgent desperation through a handful of images and moments: the sight of the band’s touring van crashed in a farmer’s field; a chippy interview between the Ain’t Rights and a too-cool twentysomething journalist; the overall vibe of being a young, hungry musician yearning to be heard but increasingly cognizant of the fact that there’s no money in your calling. But once the band enters the neo-Nazi bar, Saulnier, working with cinematographer Sean Porter and production designer Ryan Warren Smith, makes a nice shift from existential dread to straight-up anxiety as Pat and his mates discover there are worse things than getting stiffed on your cut of the door.