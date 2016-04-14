Sing Street: Dublin Calling

Set in 1985, Sing Street offers a cheeky tour through the New Wave sounds made popular by U.K. bands like Duran Duran, The Cure, and Squeeze. Naming their band Sing Street, Conor and his pals are under the sway of these fashionable, often fashion-conscious groups, and much of the film’s initial fun comes from hearing these lads ape their heroes both sonically and sartorially. The band’s songs are written by Carney and Gary Clark, a songwriter and producer who’s worked with everyone from Liz Phair to Demi Lovato, and the tunes are both incredibly catchy and note-perfect homages to Sing Street’s musical influences. (If that wasn’t enough of a nostalgia blast, the group’s primitive music videos are their own kind of wayback-machine wonderful.)

‘Sing Street’ consistently counterbalances the story’s inherent pain with just enough buoyancy that the sweetness always seems earned.

Carney sprinkles a certain amount of fairy dust over the proceedings, which might activate your wince instinct. (Certainly, this is one of the nicest movies you’ll ever see about a teenager coping with a bleak education system, not to mention unhappy parents who are staring down the possibility of poverty and divorce.) But Sing Street consistently counterbalances the story’s inherent pain with just enough buoyancy that the sweetness always seems earned, like a conscious bulwark against the sorrow Conor sees all around him.



Perhaps that’s why his unlikely courting of Raphina is far more touching and believable than its potentially predictable outline might suggest. Although Raphina is only a year older than he is, she’s far more experienced in love and life than the sheltered Conor. (Adding to this feeling, Walsh-Peelo is a baby-faced singer who’s making his debut as a film actor, and he’s several years younger than Boynton, who has plenty of film and television credits on her résumé.) And yet, it’s never preposterous that she’d take a shine to Conor, even though she has an on-again/off-again boyfriend. Conor’s sincerity and talent intrigue her, and the actors have such a sympathetic rapport that we understand why their characters would be drawn to one another, each seeing in the other somebody who’s a bit broken but trying to make the most of it.