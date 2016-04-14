Sing Street: Dublin Calling

Sing Street is so damn charming and sweet that you almost don’t trust it. A coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old boy in Dublin who’s trying to woo the local beauty through his songs—there’s no way that’s not going to become cloying eventually, right? And although Sing Street does lose some of its magic along the way, the latest from writer-director John Carney (Once; Begin Again) soaks in its wistful, gently romantic mood without getting all wet.

Drawing from his own childhood, Carney has cast Ferdia Walsh-Peelo to play Conor, who’s making a difficult transition from his previous posh school to one in a much-tougher neighborhood after his feuding parents (Aidan Gillen and Maria Doyle Kennedy) announce that they can no longer afford the tuition. Picked on by toughs because he’s a bright, sensitive, artistic kid, Conor is just foolhardy enough to think he has a chance with the gorgeous, possibly troubled Raphina (Lucy Boynton), an aspiring model living in a nearby boarding house. Desperate to wow her, Conor mentions that he’s in a band that’s about to shoot a music video, which piques her interest. The problem is that he doesn’t have a band—and he doesn’t even really have a song, although he dabbles on the guitar. But when Raphina wants to be in the video, Conor quickly recruits some classmates to form a band—they’ll figure out what kind of music they play later.

Set in 1985, Sing Street offers a cheeky tour through the New Wave sounds made popular by U.K. bands like Duran Duran, The Cure, and Squeeze. Naming their band Sing Street, Conor and his pals are under the sway of these fashionable, often fashion-conscious groups, and much of the film’s initial fun comes from hearing these lads ape their heroes both sonically and sartorially. The band’s songs are written by Carney and Gary Clark, a songwriter and producer who’s worked with everyone from Liz Phair to Demi Lovato, and the tunes are both incredibly catchy and note-perfect homages to Sing Street’s musical influences. (If that wasn’t enough of a nostalgia blast, the group’s primitive music videos are their own kind of wayback-machine wonderful.)

Carney sprinkles a certain amount of fairy dust over the proceedings, which might activate your wince instinct. (Certainly, this is one of the nicest movies you’ll ever see about a teenager coping with a bleak education system, not to mention unhappy parents who are staring down the possibility of poverty and divorce.) But Sing Street consistently counterbalances the story’s inherent pain with just enough buoyancy that the sweetness always seems earned, like a conscious bulwark against the sorrow Conor sees all around him.

