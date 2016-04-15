The Verizon Strike Signals a Larger Economic Battle

Verizon’s challenges haven’t caused Lowell McAdam or his executives to reduce their salaries, of course. He made $18.3 million in 2014, a 16 percent increase from the previous year. In fact, all the top executives have seen a surge in their earnings. Most of McAdam’s compensation, $12 million, came in stock, which gives him a tremendous incentive to keep the stock price high regardless of whether workers—or even customers—suffer. That means reducing labor costs and squeezing out profits.

The shift to a foreign workforce has degraded the quality of the Verizon product—ask anyone who’s ever been on the phone for customer service with them. Verizon continues to outsource because, as one of just a handful of major telecoms, they don’t really have to worry about market share. In my area, Verizon was the only available seller of DSL broadband, competing only with more expensive cable service from Time Warner, until it divested from California wireline service this year, selling it to Frontier Communications. There’s simply no value in keeping quality high because customers are cornered, with nowhere else to go.

This strike could linger beyond the two-week walkout in 2011. Verizon has planned for thousands of non-union workers to cover for the striking employees, unlike the handful of managers they used five years ago. But the strike really signals a larger economic fight—between workers immiserated in large and small ways for decades, and large corporations with monopoly-like power who want to use societal, political, and technological change to acquire a greater share of the total revenue produced at their companies.