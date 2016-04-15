The Verizon Strike Signals a Larger Economic Battle

The shift to a foreign workforce has degraded the quality of the Verizon product—ask anyone who’s ever been on the phone for customer service with them. Verizon continues to outsource because, as one of just a handful of major telecoms, they don’t really have to worry about market share. In my area, Verizon was the only available seller of DSL broadband, competing only with more expensive cable service from Time Warner, until it divested from California wireline service this year, selling it to Frontier Communications. There’s simply no value in keeping quality high because customers are cornered, with nowhere else to go.

This strike could linger beyond the two-week walkout in 2011. Verizon has planned for thousands of non-union workers to cover for the striking employees, unlike the handful of managers they used five years ago. But the strike really signals a larger economic fight—between workers immiserated in large and small ways for decades, and large corporations with monopoly-like power who want to use societal, political, and technological change to acquire a greater share of the total revenue produced at their companies.

Both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton joined picket lines and pronounced their support for the striking workers on Wednesday. After McAdam’s LinkedIn post, which was largely a broadside against Sanders for his “contemptible” rhetoric, Sanders responded by tweeting, “I don’t want the support of McAdam … and friends in the billionaire class. I welcome their contempt.”

with an economy where more and more income flows to the very top. We can reverse that trend, or we can have more people in the streets.

Solidarity is no doubt important, but workers need more opportunities to fight back. The Verizon strike isn’t a sign of anything so much as desperation, as Verizon plays its large non-union workforce against their union brothers and sisters. In fact, corporations’ ability to raise their leverage against workers goes hand-in-hand with the decline of the labor movement. It helps explain why wages have stagnated while corporate profits and executive salaries rise.

Breaking the power of monopolistic corporations that harm consumers with higher prices and lower quality while harming workers with lower wages and benefits can help solve this inequality puzzle, and we are seeing pressure from Congress to make antitrust agencies more effective. Preventing trade deals, even in services like telecommunications, that allow jobs to move overseas can also help. But the main issue is that workers lose when they cannot band together. Technological change alone is not stirring these anxieties. It’s that most peoples’ wallets get lighter while a few others get fatter. Collective action can solve that power imbalance; that’s what we’re seeing at Verizon. But only 11 percent of the workforce is unionized.

Last year, Bernie Sanders introduced the Workplace Democracy Act, which would let workers unionize if a majority of employees sign cards expressing that preference. Hillary Clinton has vowed to resurrect the so-called “card check” bill as well. But even a majority Democratic Congress couldn’t advance this bill in 2009; there’s little hope of its passage under Republican legislative control.

That’s why we’re likely to see more strikes. They won’t only come from unionized labor—yesterday we saw the largest-yet walkout among Fight for $15 fast food industry workers as well. Those without a union are just as frustrated as Verizon’s CWA members with an economy where more and more income flows to the very top. We can reverse that trend, or we can have more people in the streets.