The Jungle Book: The Horror of Nature, Now With Songs

That orangutan is a pretty good indicator of what Favreau’s Jungle Book is trying to do, actually. In the original, this is King Louie:

Voiced by trumpeter Louis Prima, he’s a funny, goofy, scat-scatting cat who gives the movie its big show-stopping musical number. But here, he’s Gigantopithecus, a, a terrifying King Kong-type who attempts to murder Mowgli and ends up destroying an entire village on his rampage. He’s an impressive CGI creation and legitimately scary— you understand the fight that Mowgli’s in for—but he’s also as powerful as a Transformer, and equally destructive, which makes it that much more jarring when he breaks into song. Is Louie a goofy construct or a deadly predator? Favreau renders him as the former, but the Disney tug keeps yanking him back toward the latter.



Favreau is an underrated big-budget filmmaker; he can handle the spectacle of a blockbuster while still infusing it with needed wit and bounce. He’s the rare modern action filmmaker whose conjures up sensation without descending into incoherence; a solid, impressive professional director who lays out clean, simple scenes and builds them into visual wonder: You can always tell what’s going on, why it matters and where it’s heading. The movie’s CGI is seamless, and Favreau is packs the frame with details that provide context and depth without distracting you from the business at hand. He has provided a large-scale reimagining of the Jungle Book legend, taking the cartoonish jungle of the original and recreating it as a sprawling, frighteningly real version of an often-uncaring, cruel jungle. There has been some talk that the movie is too scary for children, but kids are resourceful creatures: They can handle a little danger, and Favreau never goes over the top with it into truly terrifying places. Your children will be far more permanently damaged from your ill-advised decision to take them to Batman v. Superman.

