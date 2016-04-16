The Washington That Failed Anita Hill

The film’s focus is institutional failure: how the Washington of 1991, with a Senate that included just two women and a Judiciary Committee made up entirely of older white men, was set up to fail Anita Hill.

While Hill is the film’s moral center, Confirmation doesn’t belong to her. Frieda Lee Mock’s insightful 2013 documentary Anita focused on Hill’s experiences during and after the hearings, portraying her on a hero’s journey from hesitant martyr to feminist role model. During the hearings, Hill was sarcastically accused by a witness for Clarence Thomas of trying to be the “Rosa Parks of sexual harassment,” and Anita grants her that title proudly. Confirmation, on the other hand, is narrowly focused on the political process and tries not to tip its hand too explicitly.



Clarence Thomas is portrayed with empathy by Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Treme) as a husband and father; a black man terrified that powerful, hypocritical white men will ruin his career. In advance publicity for the film, the director and screenwriter have been frustratingly insistent that the film takes no sides. “It’s hard to know what the truth is,” Famuyiwa told Mother Jones last week. Even after repeated probing, no one involved with the film has just come out and said, “I believe Anita,” even though it’s hard to watch the film and come to any other conclusion.

This equivocating hasn’t prevented Confirmation from being attacked by some conservatives as liberal propaganda. That’s ironic, since the film’s real villain isn’t Thomas, who is presented as almost a figure of pity; nor is it Senator John Danforth, Thomas’s close friend who led the charge to smear Anita’s name; nor odious Republican senators such as Alan Simpson and Strom Thurmond; nor Kenneth Duberstein, a White House aide played ineffectually by Eric Stonestreet. The most infuriating character in Confirmation is Joe Biden, not because he’s hostile to Hill (he isn’t), but because the figure of male power he represents—benign, feckless, incurious—is one that’s still so familiar to women, especially within liberal circles.

Biden, in an uncanny impersonation by Greg Kinnear, is a man out of his depth as soon as the issue of sexual harassment is raised. When he’s first informed of Anita Hill’s allegations by his legislative aide (in a nice performance by Zoe Lister-Jones), he reacts with irritation. His immediate response is the expected one: So he didn’t touch her? Why she didn’t come forward earlier? What if she’s lying? Practically whining, he asks, “Can we just let it go?” It’s not that he doesn’t believe sexual harassment exists and it’s not that he doesn’t believe her. In two separate scenes, he complains to a staffer that he doesn’t want to look like the bad guy on this. “Aw kiddo, I feel for you,” he tells Hill before she has to testify, and he means it. For Biden, the details of the hearing—pornographic films and pubic hair and sexual accusations—are sticky and distasteful. Wouldn’t it just be easier for everyone to move on? Why do we have to keep talking about this?

The week of the hearing, an editorial in the New Republic scoffed at the idea that “Senator Biden and his colleagues did not pursue the issue solely because they are men and therefore unable to deal with issues important to women.” To believe that such a thing as a “white male viewpoint” existed was “reverse sexism,” the magazine editorialized. There’s less of that kind of thinking now. Anita Hill wouldn’t have had to tell her story to 20 white men with little understanding of what sexual harassment was. A more diverse committee might have been less cowed by Thomas’s talk of “high-tech lynching,” and might have more easily remembered that Hill was also black. That’s something, at least.