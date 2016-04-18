A New Approach to Callout Culture: The Call-Around

[I]t’s also arguable, and I’d argue it, that part of removing old men like Gay Talese from their positions of extreme prominence is caring less about the dumb, ungenerous, anachronistic things they tend to say.

That’s part of the way there, but I’d go further. The shaming cycle helps certain highly established individuals, so much that the hypothesis that online criticism is “shaming” and destructive needs revision. It’s important to note that this really only applies to prominent people. (A helpful dividing line: Does the person in question have a publicist? A new book or television show to promote?) It’s a little different when the gaffe-purveyor is a private citizen without aspirations to notoriety—although there, too, there’s some fuzziness. Some just get written about by Jon Ronson, the anti-shaming movement’s leading writer; others manage to parlay unanticipated scandal (and a Ronson intervention) into a book deal of their own. But for writers, public intellectuals, pop stars, and comedians, the stakes are different. They have chosen to be in the public eye.

Even so, the ecosystem is complicated. Let’s zoom out. If you take a wider view of call-out culture, it’s easy to see it isn’t just about self-righteous progressives making the relatively powerful feel guilty and perhaps a bit more self-aware. Each faction involved—including the self-righteous progressives—has its own motivations. There’s the anti-PC brigade, ever prepared to destroy their latest target. And then there’s the media coverage, geared more towards covering (inventing?) outrage than to taking any particular stance. The end result: To be part of this news cycle is to count. The famous-for-his-field white dude who gaffed is the story.

Part of the problem with the shaming cycle is empathy. Anyone getting criticized on Twitter will—thanks, in part, to Ronson’s intervention—elicit not just further criticism, but also defenses, from people who could well imagine themselves making a similar gaffe and receiving similar negative attention. Almost inevitably, a context will emerge, and the terrible thing someone said will start to seem only mildly unfortunate. The punishments can be a bit much at times. This makes the people at the center of these pile-ons vaguely sympathetic figures to a broader set of onlookers, including some from the demographic that this person had initially maligned.