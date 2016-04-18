One Side Had All the Good Arguments in the Supreme Court’s Immigration Case

At oral argument, Justice Kennedy expressed some concern about this point, noting that “the briefs go on for pages to the effect that the president has admitted a certain number of people and then Congress approves it. That seems to me to have it backwards. It’s as if … the president is setting the policy and the Congress is executing it. That’s just upside down.” That might be “upside down,” but importantly, that’s not what happened here. To the contrary, Congress has consistently set our nation’s immigration policy and, as part of that policy, has conferred specific and substantial discretion on the executive branch to determine how best to implement it. As a bipartisan group of former members of Congress explained in an amicus brief filed with the Court, Congress has chosen to do this precisely because, as the Supreme Court itself has recognized, immigration law is a field in which “flexibility and the adaptation of the congressional policy to infinitely variable conditions constitute the essence of the program.”

Consider, for example, the Immigration and Nationality Act, in which Congress authorized the secretary of homeland security to “establish such regulations; … issue such instructions; and perform such other acts as he deems necessary for carrying out his authority” under the statute. And consider the Homeland Security Act of 2002, in which Congress directed the secretary to establish “national immigration enforcement policies and priorities.” In these provisions of law, Congress specifically conferred on the executive branch the authority to do exactly what it did here. It established “national immigration enforcement policies and priorities”—that is, it determined that parents of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who have been in the country for a significant period of time and have not engaged in any criminal activity are low priorities for removal. And it “perform[ed] such other acts” as are “necessary” for carrying out its authority to enforce the immigration laws—that is, establishing a deferred action program for those individuals who are a low priority for removal.

Importantly, as U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli acknowledged at oral argument, this does not mean that there is no limit on the executive branch’s authority when it comes to removal—a point that was of interest to both Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kennedy. “Under your argument, could the president grant deferred removal to every unlawful—unlawfully present alien in the United States right now?” Roberts asked. Kennedy noted that the Court needed to “defin[e] the limits of discretion.” But the Supreme Court does not need to decide the precise limits of that authority here. Indeed, all the Court needs to do is decide whether this exercise of executive authority is within the “limits of [the executive’s] discretion.” And given the nature of this program (for example, the close connection between potential deferred action recipients and U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents) and the surrounding circumstances (for example, the fact that Congress has not appropriated nearly enough funds to remove all undocumented individuals from the country), there’s no doubt that it is.