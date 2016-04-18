One Side Had All the Good Arguments in the Supreme Court’s Immigration Case

When it comes to Supreme Court oral arguments, sometimes the justices’ questions feel more like answers with a question mark at the end. At oral argument in United States v. Texas, the questions asked by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy, the likely key votes in the case, seemed like real questions. Fortunately for proponents of the administration’s immigration executive action—which could prevent, on a temporary basis, millions of undocumented immigrants from being deported—the lawyers for the administration had good answers, and the lawyers on the other side didn’t. When it comes time for the justices to cast their votes in the case, they should do what the law requires and reject this challenge to the administration’s immigration initiatives.

There are many different legal issues raised by this challenge to the Obama administration’s executive action (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents or DAPA). But at bottom, the basic legal question at the heart of the case is a simple one: Is the administration’s decision to defer, on a case-by-case basis, the removal of certain parents of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents lawful? The answer to that question is just as simple: The administration’s action is lawful because Congress has consistently and repeatedly conferred substantial discretion on the executive branch to determine how best to implement the nation’s immigration laws. The executive action at issue is just the latest example of presidents exercising that discretion. The practice of granting deferred action to certain categories of individuals who present a low priority for removal is one that has been consistently used by presidents of both parties and endorsed by Congress on a bipartisan basis.

At oral argument, Justice Kennedy expressed some concern about this point, noting that “the briefs go on for pages to the effect that the president has admitted a certain number of people and then Congress approves it. That seems to me to have it backwards. It’s as if … the president is setting the policy and the Congress is executing it. That’s just upside down.” That might be “upside down,” but importantly, that’s not what happened here. To the contrary, Congress has consistently set our nation’s immigration policy and, as part of that policy, has conferred specific and substantial discretion on the executive branch to determine how best to implement it. As a bipartisan group of former members of Congress explained in an amicus brief filed with the Court, Congress has chosen to do this precisely because, as the Supreme Court itself has recognized, immigration law is a field in which “flexibility and the adaptation of the congressional policy to infinitely variable conditions constitute the essence of the program.”

Consider, for example, the Immigration and Nationality Act, in which Congress authorized the secretary of homeland security to “establish such regulations; … issue such instructions; and perform such other acts as he deems necessary for carrying out his authority” under the statute. And consider the Homeland Security Act of 2002, in which Congress directed the secretary to establish “national immigration enforcement policies and priorities.” In these provisions of law, Congress specifically conferred on the executive branch the authority to do exactly what it did here. It established “national immigration enforcement policies and priorities”—that is, it determined that parents of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who have been in the country for a significant period of time and have not engaged in any criminal activity are low priorities for removal. And it “perform[ed] such other acts” as are “necessary” for carrying out its authority to enforce the immigration laws—that is, establishing a deferred action program for those individuals who are a low priority for removal.