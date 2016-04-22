Can Feminist Sculpture Redeem L.A.’s Gentrifying Arts District?

Installation view, ‘Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture by Women, 1947 – 2016’, Hauser Wirth and Schimmel Brian Forrest / Courtesy the artists and Hauser & Wirth

Known in six other cities as Hauser & Wirth, the Los Angeles gallery is marked by the addition of partner Paul Schimmel, who previously worked as chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown L.A., now across the street from the Broad. He and Jenni Sorkin, an art historian at the University of California, Santa Barbara, have assembled an ambitious first show: “Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture by Women, 1947–2016.” The exhibition is a vast, encyclopedic survey of more than 100 works by three dozen artists. Just one in five of the exhibits are actually for sale; the rest are on loan from private collections, museums, or the artists themselves. Indeed, the show makes the gallery feel like a museum, with lengthy wall text (though Spanish-speaking Angelenos are out of luck) and an unusually long run—“Revolution in the Making” is on view through September. Amid local fears of gentrification and displacement, Hauser Wirth & Schimmel has launched an unimpeachable show: democratic and feminist.

The works are major, in some cases canonical. There are sculptures that act like paintings, sculptures that sit on the floor, and immersive installations. In the front room are older, well-known pieces: Louise Bourgeois’s spindly “Personnages” totems, the black-black, 3-D assemblages of Louise Nevelson, and Ruth Asawa’s woven-wire pendants dangling in the air. (In the printed matter room, an inspired selection of Bourgeois’s letters, papers, and early books are also on display.) The two north galleries take us forward from the 1960s, and include the monumental sculptures of Françoise Grossen—her twisted Manila-rope hanging, “Five Rivers” (1974)—and Magdalena Abakanowicz—her eight-foot-tall “Wheel With Rope” (1973). At the opposite end of the material spectrum are subtle, aerial works by Lygia Pape, whose “Ttéia 1, A” (1979/1997/1999), made of golden thread, looks like a music staff peeled off manuscript paper, and Senga Nengudi, whose “R.S.V.P. I” (1977/2003) weighs down pantyhose “V”s with sand at the pelvis, then stretches them into thin lines through the legs and reinforced toes, wall to wall.

Shinique Smith, ‘Forgiving Strands’ Brian Forrest / Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth

Larger-scale sculptures, too, bear startling details. In a corner of North Gallery A sits a tall, dark-grey concrete wall. Cristina Iglesias’s “Untitled” (1993–97), curves toward the viewer like the hull of a ship but is in fact just one side of a giant “Y:” The inside arms of the “Y” consist of a metal wall facing and vaguely reflecting a faded European tapestry of the curly-wigged, pointy-shoed variety. What initially appeared to be a cold, Richard Serra-like cliff becomes a structural contradiction, by turns plush and hard-edged. (The exhibition’s catalog photo does not do it justice.)