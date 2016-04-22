Yes, Henry Scanlon’s essay for The Federalist, “Why Conservative Women Are So Pretty,” is full of groaners. As my colleague Gwyneth Kelly points out, this might be the best/worst line in its self-contradiction: “They are beautiful and stylish in the way French women often are, which is to say in their own way, not in a conforming or predictable way. They all look like the girl the high school quarterback wants to date, and they are confident, relaxed, and smart, joking amongst themselves.”

And yet! There is reason for hope. Because there’s a tendency among sexists to see women who enter male-dominated cultures as insincere, as faking their interest “just to get attention” from dudes. The woman in the NFL jersey is always suspect. “There is a growing chorus of frustration in the geek community with—and there’s no other way to put this —pretty girls pretending to be geeks for attention,” Joe Peacock wrote a few years ago of “fake geek girls” and “booth babes.”

