The Four Liars of the 2016 Election





In another tricky technique of master deceivers, Cruz changes the subject from the truth about his own lies to the truth about someone else’s lies. I witnessed this myself at a small church in Iowa when Cruz was confronted with his now notorious and straightforwardly deceptive “Voter Report Cards,” which appeared to “grade” the recipient and his or her neighbors with a voting turnout “score.” Cruz did not dispute any of the facts about the report cards; rather, he shifted gears and pointed out that his opponents had sent out similar report cards in both past and present caucuses. When another doubter pressed him on his refusal to subsidize corn farmers, he went into such detail about the complexities of ethanol law that he even had me convinced that less governmental support for the corn industry would make Iowa farmers rich.

At last we come to Bernie Sanders. How could he possibly be included on this list? Sanders is the candidate of red-faced moral indignation, with a blustering, bulgy-eyed intolerance for hypocrisy. But there’s a fascinating style of lying that is practiced best by those who seem most sincere—and especially by sincere politicians. Friedrich Nietzsche identified it in his 1878 book Human, All Too Human:

In the actual act of deception, with all

its preparations, its enthralling in voice,

expression, and gesture, in the midst

of the scenery designed to give it effect,

they are overcome by belief in themselves. …

Self-deception has to exist if a grand effect

is to be produced.

When Sanders declares that banking reform “ain’t complicated” (even though it’s very, very complicated) or that Wall Street’s business model is “fraud and greed” (even though Wall Street is at the bedrock of the American economy), we don’t doubt he believes what he’s saying. Sanders believes in his policies; he has convinced himself we can have universal health care and free tuition at public colleges and universities, and that the American people will embrace democratic socialism. Sanders tells us what we want to hear, not because he thinks it will get him elected, but because he has already sold himself on what he believes.

In 1887’s On the Genealogy of Morals, Nietzsche called this “blue-eyed lying”—a phrase directed at the German Empire’s Aryan, anti-Semitic politicians, whom he despised. “Our ‘good’ men do not lie,” he wrote. “The real lie, the genuine, determined, ‘honest’ lie … would prove too tough and strong an article for them … it would be asking them ... to learn to distinguish between ‘true’ and ‘false’ in their own selves.” Sanders is a virtuous liar—his heart is in the right place—but what makes him a liar is that he lets his heart persuade him of beliefs his head knows to be false.

What do all of our liars-who-would-be-president have in common? Two of them, Clinton and Cruz, are fairly traditional political liars, with Cruz taking the lead as the truly Machiavellian. Sanders and Trump are not so much straightforward liars as candidates with personalities that seem perversely truth-averse, though Trump clearly has the lead in truthiness.

In a contest between the Noble Liar (Clinton) and the Trickster (Cruz), I suspect the Trickster may take the day: He simply has more techniques at his disposal for manipulating the populace. The Noble Liar can be tripped up by the truth, but the Trickster can always twist it into a misleading form that will work to his advantage. The danger for the Trickster is that he lies so much that eventually he is flagrantly exposed as a liar, which is politically perilous.

When the Noble Liar (Clinton) faces the Bullshitter (Trump), the Noble Liar comes out ahead because she can use the truth against the Bullshitter. His ignorance in the face of facts will eventually be exposed to his shame because, at the end of the day, the average American has a good nose for bullshit.

If the Blue-Eyed Liar (Sanders) should face the Trickster (Cruz), watch out: The Blue-Eyed Liar depends on an ignorance of the truth for the maintenance of his sincerity, and the Trickster is skilled at deploying truth as a weapon whenever necessary. All the false beliefs of the Blue-Eyed Liar will be exposed by the Trickster, while the lies of the Trickster are not part of the rhetoric of the Blue-Eyed Liar.

But the most entertaining contest by far would be between the Bullshitter (Trump) and the Blue-Eyed Liar (Sanders). Rhetoric, passion, and sophistry would burst forth in a contest the likes of which we’ve only seen in The World Series of Comedy, or perhaps an episode of The Apprentice. I’d like to believe the Blue-Eyed Liar’s naïve optimism would trump the Bullshitter’s feckless fearmongering. But that may be a blue-eyed lie of my own.