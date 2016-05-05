Everyone knows you should be watching what you eat. But how exactly do you watch the people who grew and packaged it? How do you trust that the food you buy meets the ever-growing list of requisites for a right-minded shopper? Not just the right kind of fats in the right proportion but also low sodium, organic, GMO-free, with no added sugars or artificial colors or whatever has been high on your nutritional priorities lately. Try factoring in how the animals were raised, on what kind of land, and what they were fed, how the people who work in the company are paid and where they get their health care, how much fuel the trucks use to get to the market, whether the boxes or labels use recycled material, whether their subcontractors pay health insurance and attend town meetings. ... Once you start, it’s hard to stop. How to keep track of everything you want in the way your food is produced? Check the backs of food boxes and cans and you’ll encounter a fairly limitless mystery of symbols and marks and scores (around 350 potential certifications, according to one estimate). It’s exhausting just to think about.

HowGood, a company that wants to put seals of approval on supermarket shelves all across the land, tries to do that work for you. It evaluates products by 70 “indicators,” or criteria, that have very little to do with nutrition and everything it can think of to do with sustainability, fairness, food justice, and environmental and worker safety. It covers more than 170,000 products so far, using data from hundreds of publicly available sources and also from seven researchers working in a purple barn in upstate New York, who pick up the phone to ask manufacturers questions they can’t find the answers to on the web.

It has an app, yes. Everybody has an app. But nobody uses apps to scan codes to see what went into a product on a shelf. Companies like to make promises of transparency with bar codes and QR codes, knowing full well that constantly rushed consumers are almost certain not to bother to train a phone camera on a code, hold still to snap a picture, and wait for the results to show up. (Food manufacturers who don’t want GMO labeling say they’ll put all the information anyone could want in codes: Why distract consumers with yet one more piece of complicated information on a label? Let them find the scanner app on their phone and figure out how it works.)

Justyna Stasik

Cynical or not, the unlikelihood of consumers using apps and the difficulty of making money from them explains why there are few well-known rivals to HowGood on the market. Perhaps the best-known, ShopWell, is mostly for helping with diet choices (“a personal nutritionist in your pocket!” the iTunes downloads page claims). Naomi Starkman, a founder and the editor-in-chief of the invaluable web site Civil Eats, has been spending the academic year as a John S. Knight fellow at Stanford, researching whether millennials who call themselves food—focused actually use their phones while shopping. The results of her early research? They don’t. But they don’t trust current labels or most of those 350 symbols, either. “They feel overwhelmed by the amount of information coming at them,” she said, “and often make very subjective, emotional decisions around food, many of which are moment-to-moment and mercurial and not connected to online guides, apps, ratings, or technology.”