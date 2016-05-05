Of course it isn’t. When I first visited the two brothers who founded HowGood, Alexander and Arthur Gillett, nearly three years ago, they brought me to the one store in New York City that used their labels, a then brand-new supermarket in Long Island City called Foodcellar & Co. I liked the idea of seals of approval below products, especially when I could compare like with like. But the system has serious limits: The three round seals, featuring drawn bouquets of flowers and grains, say “good,” “great,” and “best.” No “bad,” “even worse,” or “downright lousy.” The absence of a seal below a product could mean that it simply wasn’t rated—or that it was, and it was found wanting.

Why the good cheer and speechlessness? Supermarkets don’t want to discourage sales of anything they put on shelves. This is what stops any ratings with teeth from getting on labels: After the British government succeeded in placing a front-of-pack stoplight system, with red, yellow, and green for calories, sugar, saturated fat, and salt, the European Commission tried to end it. Manufacturers are glad to call out certain nutritional criteria in thumbnail symbols on the front of packages—but only if the news is good, and never when it is bad. Even Guiding Stars, the best supermarket-product-rating system I’ve seen, at the New England stores of the Hannaford chain, only has rankings of “good,” “better,” and “best” for “nutritional value.” The supermarket business may be vast—even a relatively modest 150-store chain, Alexander Gillett recently told me, has a turnover of $3 billion a year—but it operates on a 1 percent margin. So the many, many certifiers trying to get toeholds in chains face a steep uphill climb. Only gutsy health departments, like those in New York City and Los Angeles, dare require bad grades to be posted in restaurant windows, and that’s by law.

Thus when I recently visited HowGood’s sunny, fourth-floor walk-up offices in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn the labels still weren’t in any more New York City stores. Progress had been tenfold in the years since my visit—almost 200 stores, compared to the 20 when I first visited. But the overall number is small, and the stores aren’t in the places you’d expect them—Boston, say, or San Francisco. A big blue map of the U.S. showed pinned triangular flags where HowGood had landed a store, with Alaska cutely painted high above the map and Hawaii alone on a side wall. It was very, very spotty—huge swaths of the Northeast and middle of the country unpinned, and little flags in Texas, for instance, where HowGood is in trial periods with two 150-store chains. Why did they never get into, say, Whole Foods, the most obvious place for their system? HowGood did have a meeting at the chain’s Austin headquarters, Alexander told me. But Whole Foods decided to implement its own evaluation criteria—logical for a company with its own purchasing avenues, but leaving customers at the mercy of the criteria the store picks, much like the investors who try to find corporate social responsibility ratings in a sea of entirely self-reported results.