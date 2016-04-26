What the P.C. Left Is Doing Wrong in Language Debates

That is, I take the castigation of someone for what they genuinely don’t know or can’t reasonably be expected to know as a justice issue unto itself, a problem related to what the philosopher Miranda Fricker calls the “epistemic injustice” of allowing prejudice to shape one’s impression of another’s credibility as a knower. Epistemic injustice may work in the other direction, too, in the bad-faith supposition that someone ought to know something is offensive when broader society has failed to treat it as such (therefore that person deserves to be shamed, scorned, or ridiculed for not knowing).

There’s a time for activism and a time for education. If the social justice movement is going to be successful, it needs to do a better job of identifying teaching opportunities amid perhaps more obvious occasions for activism, and thus to discern the difference between those who utter clichés of questionable meaning and those who should be confronted for their bigotry. This is particularly the case for those of us who hold positions of educational or socioeconomic privilege, who are at least partially insulated from certain kinds of bigotry.

If we want our communities to be more just, open, and inclusive, we need to make adjustments. This means accepting the reality that a lot of people, even intelligent and thoughtful people, really don’t understand the implications of quite a lot of everyday language not typically associated with bigotry. It makes little pedagogical sense to lecture these people, to tell them bluntly what they can and can’t say. We need to approach such scenarios not simply with the willingness to question, but also to listen to and countervail the kinds of answers we don’t like to hear. As with any teaching and learning scenario, we need to understand our audience before we can facilitate its understanding.

The list of demands, in particular, has become a standard activist strategy for the campus left; but a demand is, on the face of it, a strategy for disengagement and perpetuation of hostile relations. If you’re deliberatively laying the groundwork for social justice on a college campus in a written petition, you have the choice to make arguments in place of demands. Similarly, the misandry meme is an example of the strategic choice to scorn and ironize rather than to educate. As Charlotte Shane has detailed, an increasingly visible segment of the feminist left’s response to men’s rights activists is to make hyperbolic jokes about hating or killing men.

The anti-P.C. crowd, too, should rethink its strategy if it really is tired of being lectured by “social justice warriors.” This means exercising the intellectual rigor and regard for facts to which “cultural libertarians” pretend, but rarely adhere. For example, “microaggressions,” “trigger warnings,” and “safe spaces” shouldn’t be mocked simply because they’re odd concepts. Indeed, “microaggression” is a ridiculous word; it’s a linguistic feat to combine such discordant concepts as “micro” and “aggression,” to coin a term so self-contradictory that the injustices it identifies can then be dismissed on account of their smallness. “Trigger warning” isn’t much better; initially used in the context of war veterans with PTSD, it now invokes the gravity of military violence to describe reactions to events ranging from sexual assault to unpleasant words. But if you mock these concepts without bothering to understand them, you’re no better than your “PC” leftist adversary who demonizes your words without bothering to explain why.