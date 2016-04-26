The world is still living with the fallout from Chernobyl.

Today marks 30 years since the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, in which ten tons of enriched uranium were released from a Ukrainian plant. In addition to devastating the surrounding area, the disaster upturned the entire world’s conception of nuclear power. Today it remains a hotly debated energy source, even though it’s one of the few that release no greenhouse gases.

In the United States, where nuclear produces about 20 percent of the country’s electricity, environmentalists and politicians are still negotiating the delicate balance between clean energy and human safety. Ahead of the New York presidential primary, Bernie Sanders—the only presidential candidate who opposes nuclear energy—said the state’s Indian Point nuclear plant, which provides about a quarter of the electricity to New York City and wealthy Westchester County, should be closed. For decades it has been notorious for leaks and safety hiccups. Hillary Clinton called for a “careful, thoughtful” review instead of a complete shutdown.