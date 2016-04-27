The GOP’s Harebrained Stop-Trump Effort Is Backfiring

Even if Kasich’s partial withdrawal from Indiana costs Trump a few delegates, though, Trump could feasibly make them right back up in Oregon and New Mexico, both of which award delegates proportionately. As Cruz’s support in those states dwindles, both Kasich’s and Trump’s are likely to climb. Even if Kasich ultimately benefits more than Trump from Cruz’s absence in the West, Trump will almost certainly do better there than he would have if Cruz weren’t standing aside. And in either case, Trump will come away with more votes in all three states than he would have if Cruz and Kasich kept fighting in every battleground.

This is a plan, in other words, that only accomplishes something if Cruz wins outright in Indiana—and may accomplish nothing at all unless it means the difference between Trump winning outright, and Trump arriving in Cleveland exceedingly close to outright victory. But if these are the thoughts animating the Cruz and Kasich campaigns, they also have to be prepared for what happens after Trump loses the first ballot on the thinnest of technicalities, and then wages a pitched public-opinion campaign—during the convention, and possibly after—based on broadly shared democratic norms. They have done no such thing.

Setting aside the question of whether the pact represents an optimal way to weaken Trump at the convention mathematically, it does nothing to blunt Trump’s appeal to fairness. They could engage the fairness argument if they teamed up on a ticket that had more delegates combined than Trump has on its own. But while Cruz and Kasich struggle to adhere to their own arrangement, they also claim to be vetting potential running mates individually, reflecting a shared sense that after dispatching with Trump, delegates will award the nomination to one of the two of them. Either or both candidates might be wrong about this. But they can’t both be right. Cruz is reportedly taking a close look at tapping Carly Fiorina, who won a grand total of one delegate in Iowa and zero delegates in New Hampshire before dropping out of the race altogether. Kasich may be vetting imaginary friends, for all we know.

In either case, they will be asking Republicans to advance a ticket that has far less support than Trump has on his own. Trump will decry the outcome as illegitimate, and millions of Republican voters will agree with him. What Cruz and Kasich are attempting can only work if they form a unity ticket in the end.

This is the crucial difference between a scenario in which two candidates really combine forces to “beat” Trump, and one in which they loosely coordinate to minimize his delegate lead without a clear plan for what follows. Yes, Trump increased that delegate lead on Tuesday. But more importantly, and more abstractly, he clarified the fact that he will enter Cleveland as the presumptive and legitimate leader of the Republican Party—even if he falls slightly short of the delegate threshold. That adds up to two separate problems. #NeverTrump conservatives are running a dubious experiment to address the first one. They have no plan to address the second one—the one that’s most key to party unity—and are making it a little bit worse with each passing day.

