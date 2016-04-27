A Rough Night for Democratic Revolutionaries

Call it the revenge of the establishment. In two high-profile, down-ballot Democratic primaries on Tuesday, the favored candidates of the party mainstream emerged victorious. The wins by U.S. Senate candidates Chris Van Hollen in Maryland and Katie McGinty in Pennsylvania will bolster the hand of Chuck Schumer, the next Democratic leader in the Senate, who is working furiously to shape the caucus he’ll control in his image.



The races didn’t necessarily play out along the familiar Clinton-Sanders ideological lines currently roiling the national party, as differences were drawn more on temperament and competence. But you could definitely say that the insiders beat the outsiders. And the results speak to a painful lesson for the would-be revolutionaries in the party’s progressive wing: The establishment didn’t get to where it is without knowing how to wield political power.



In Maryland’s race to replace retiring Senator Barbara Mikulski, Van Hollen faced Donna Edwards, a progressive darling from back when she defeated centrist Democrat (and now lobbyist) Al Wynn in a House primary in 2008. Edwards would have been just the second elected African-American woman in the Senate in history, and she did have backing from the establishment EMILY’s List. But Van Hollen, a seven-term Congressman and former chair of the fundraising arm for House Democrats, boasted support from most party officials in the state and outraised Edwards by more than 2-to-1.

Van Hollen has been a golden boy of Maryland politics for decades, while Edwards came to the House from the outside, after working for progressive organizations like Public Citizen and the Center for a New Democracy. This, more than ideology or even racial identity, characterized the race. The policy contrasts between Van Hollen and Edwards were scant. And though Hillary Clinton used overwhelming support in the African-American community to pummel Bernie Sanders by 30 points in Maryland, that did not translate to the Senate race, where Van Hollen beat Edwards (who endorsed Clinton) by 14 points.