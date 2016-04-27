A Rough Night for Democratic Revolutionaries

But Democrats never got over Sestak defeating Arlen Specter in the Democratic primary in 2010, after Senator Specter switched parties a year earlier. They thought Sestak broke a deal the party made to clear the field for Specter if he switched from the GOP. And Sestak committed other sins: He didn’t hire any of the local Democratic consultants (his family members ran his campaign), or participate in the typical Pennsylvania political rituals (he wouldn’t give “walking around money” to Philadelphia ward leaders to get out the vote). This infuriated local party stalwarts.

Differences of opinion between Sestak and McGinty were secondary; this was purely a situation where state and national Democrats told voters to line up behind a candidate because they said so.

So everyone looked around for somebody to challenge Sestak, finally finding Katie McGinty, a former chief of staff to Governor Tom Wolf who’d never won an election and finished dead last in the 2014 gubernatorial primary with only 7 percent of the vote. But two years later, the full force of the Democratic establishment propped McGinty up. Barack Obama and Joe Biden endorsed her; Biden even stumped for her on Monday. The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee (DSCC) spent almost $2 million on McGinty’s behalf. McGinty outspent Sestak 2-to-1, and most of that came from outside groups. A third candidate in the race, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, was actually the Sanders-supporting progressive, but he never raised enough money to get known statewide in one of the most expensive Senate races in the nation.

Differences of opinion between Sestak and McGinty were secondary; this was purely a situation where state and national Democrats told voters to line up behind a candidate because they said so. In the end, Fetterman’s numbers held firmer than expected, as he wound up with around 20 percent of the vote. That may have come at the expense of the other outsider in the race, Sestak, providing more than the margin of victory. McGinty managed only 42 percent, but won by 10 points. She’ll go on to face Toomey in November, seeking to upend the incumbent senator.