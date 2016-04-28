The results of this week’s East Coast primaries—in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Delaware—put us on a glide path towards a general election that will pit Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.

Clinton won four of five contests on Tuesday, eliciting a concession of sorts from Bernie Sanders. But while Sanders might be more or less done as a candidate, his long-term impact on progressive politics is still coming into focus. Trump, meanwhile, won all five states, though the conservative movement continues to plot against him.